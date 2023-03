Swiss director Edward Berger arrives at Vantiy Fair

Start: 13 Mar 2023 08:23 GMT

End: 13 Mar 2023 08:25 GMT

LOS ANGELES - Edward Berger speaks after winning the international picture trophy for "All Quiet on the Western Front".

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH AND GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com