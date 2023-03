Frankfurt stock exchange opens

Start: 13 Mar 2023 07:55 GMT

End: 13 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

FRANKFURT – Frankfurt stock exchange opens to a new week of trading.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com