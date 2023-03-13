ADVISORY BRITAIN-IMMIGRATION/--POSSIBLE ONLY

British lawmakers debate Illegal Migration Bill
Start: 13 Mar 2023 14:15 GMT
End: 13 Mar 2023 15:15 GMT
LONDON - British lawmakers debate the government's plans on barring the entry of asylum seekers to the UK in small boats during its second reading in parliament
SCHEDULE:
1430GMT - Questions on defence
1530GMT approx. - Debate on Illegal Migration Bill
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: News and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU.
DIGITAL: News and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU.
Source: PARLIAMENT TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com