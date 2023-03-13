ADVISORY BRITAIN-IMMIGRATION/--POSSIBLE ONLY

British lawmakers debate Illegal Migration Bill

Start: 13 Mar 2023 14:15 GMT

End: 13 Mar 2023 15:15 GMT

LONDON - British lawmakers debate the government's plans on barring the entry of asylum seekers to the UK in small boats during its second reading in parliament

SCHEDULE:

1430GMT - Questions on defence

1530GMT approx. - Debate on Illegal Migration Bill

