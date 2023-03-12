SPHL Glance

12 Mar, 2023
All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|47
|33
|11
|2
|1
|69
|181
|117
|Birmingham
|48
|31
|14
|1
|2
|65
|188
|144
|Huntsville
|45
|28
|15
|1
|1
|58
|158
|130
|Knoxville
|46
|27
|16
|1
|2
|57
|174
|149
|Roanoke
|45
|26
|16
|3
|0
|56
|144
|121
|Evansville
|43
|25
|16
|2
|0
|52
|144
|134
|Pensacola
|45
|22
|19
|2
|2
|48
|154
|154
|Fayetteville
|47
|18
|21
|8
|0
|44
|127
|152
|Quad City
|47
|20
|25
|1
|1
|42
|118
|144
|Macon
|43
|9
|32
|2
|0
|20
|113
|189
|Vermilion County
|30
|4
|24
|2
|0
|10
|59
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 2
Roanoke 4, Huntsville 0
Peoria 3, Quad City 2
Saturday's Games
Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 1
Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Knoxville at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled