Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

SPHL Glance

12 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 47 33 11 2 1 69 181 117
Birmingham 48 31 14 1 2 65 188 144
Huntsville 45 28 15 1 1 58 158 130
Knoxville 46 27 16 1 2 57 174 149
Roanoke 45 26 16 3 0 56 144 121
Evansville 43 25 16 2 0 52 144 134
Pensacola 45 22 19 2 2 48 154 154
Fayetteville 47 18 21 8 0 44 127 152
Quad City 47 20 25 1 1 42 118 144
Macon 43 9 32 2 0 20 113 189
Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 2

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 0

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Saturday's Games

Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 1

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

La mejor selección de todas, un debate inconducente

La mejor selección de todas, un debate inconducente

Hace 6 min

Nos dejemos que Maradona muera otra vez

Cerúndolo venció al local Sock y avanzó a tercera ronda de Indian Wells

San Lorenzo goleó a Gimnasia y quedó como único líder de la Liga Profesional: todos los goles de la jornada

Alexis Mac Allister anotó en el empate del Brighton y extendió su asombrosa racha goleadora

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Peter Lanzani, íntimo desde Los Ángeles: “Es un orgulllo representar al país con esta película”

Peter Lanzani, íntimo desde Los Ángeles: “Es un orgulllo representar al país con esta película”

Hace 2 min

Camino al Oscar 2023: las figuras y las películas que más estatuillas recibieron en la historia

Artistas y políticos se despidieron de Ignacio López Tarso: “El cielo ganó una gran estrella”

Murió Ignacio López Tarso a los 98 años tras agravarse la neumonía que sufría

Angelina Jolie viajó a Yucatán y convivió con una comunidad de mujeres maya que protegen a las abejas

TENDENCIAS

Glaucoma: la mitad de las personas que lo tiene no lo sabe

Glaucoma: la mitad de las personas que lo tiene no lo sabe

Hace 45 min

En busca de la tercera “estrella”: línea de tiempo cinematográfica e histórica de la Argentina en los Oscar

Síndrome del pensamiento acelerado: cuando la ansiedad nos impide estar en el presente

Cecilia Suárez, actriz de La casa de las flores y vocera global de la ONU por la violencia contra las mujeres:“La única manera de parar el femicidio es transformando las leyes”

Dengue y cambio climático: ¿la sequía es un factor determinante en la transmisión de la enfermedad?