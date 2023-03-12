Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Saint Louis City SC 2, Portland 1

12 Mar, 2023
Saint Louis City SC 1 1 2
Portland 1 0 1

First Half_1, Portland, McGraw, 1 (Williamson), 3rd minute; 2, Saint Louis City SC, Stroud, 2 (Klauss), 45th+1.

Second Half_3, Saint Louis City SC, Hiebert, 1 (Lowen), 75th.

Goalies_Saint Louis City SC, Roman Burki, Ben Lundt; Portland, David Matthew Bingham, Aljaz Ivacic.

Yellow Cards_Stroud, Saint Louis City SC, 29th; Zuparic, Portland, 54th; Perez, Saint Louis City SC, 65th; Moreno, Portland, 68th; McGraw, Portland, 74th.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Mike Rottersman, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Malik Badawi.

Lineups

Saint Louis City SC_Roman Burki; Kyle Hiebert, John Nelson (Lucas Bartlett, 86th), Jake Nerwinski, Tim Parker; Rasmus Alm (Nicholas Gioacchini, 72nd), Eduard Lowen, Miguel Perez (Tomas Ostrak, 66th), Jared Stroud (Celio Pompeu, 66th), Indiana Vassilev (Akil Watts, 73rd); Klauss.

Portland_David Matthew Bingham; Claudio Bravo (Marvin Loria, 81st), Larrys Mabiala, Zac McGraw, Juan David Mosquera, Dario Zuparic; Diego Chara, Santiago Moreno (Diego Gutierrez, 81st), Cristhian Paredes (Evander, 12th, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, 69th), Eryk Williamson; Nathan Uiliam Fogaca.

