NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Boston
|64
|50
|9
|5
|105
|242
|137
|27-3-3
|23-6-2
|12-4-3
|m-Carolina
|64
|43
|13
|8
|94
|217
|162
|23-8-2
|20-5-6
|16-4-1
|m-New Jersey
|65
|43
|16
|6
|92
|232
|177
|18-12-2
|25-4-4
|13-5-2
|a-Toronto
|65
|40
|17
|8
|88
|223
|175
|24-6-4
|16-11-4
|9-5-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|66
|39
|21
|6
|84
|231
|203
|24-5-5
|15-16-1
|10-8-1
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|65
|37
|19
|9
|83
|215
|183
|17-11-4
|20-8-5
|8-7-1
|Pittsburgh
|65
|33
|22
|10
|76
|214
|208
|18-9-5
|15-13-5
|7-7-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|67
|34
|25
|8
|76
|195
|182
|20-11-3
|14-14-5
|13-5-1
|Florida
|66
|33
|27
|6
|72
|225
|221
|19-10-3
|14-17-3
|11-4-2
|Ottawa
|64
|33
|27
|4
|70
|204
|202
|19-12-2
|14-15-2
|12-6-0
|Buffalo
|65
|32
|28
|5
|69
|238
|236
|13-18-3
|19-10-2
|9-10-1
|Washington
|66
|31
|28
|7
|69
|203
|199
|15-13-4
|16-15-3
|10-6-2
|Detroit
|65
|29
|27
|9
|67
|194
|214
|16-12-4
|13-15-5
|6-12-2
|Philadelphia
|66
|24
|31
|11
|59
|169
|217
|12-15-4
|12-16-7
|6-11-5
|Montreal
|66
|26
|34
|6
|58
|180
|236
|14-16-3
|12-18-3
|4-12-1
|Columbus
|65
|20
|38
|7
|47
|169
|244
|13-20-2
|7-18-5
|4-12-3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|p-Vegas
|66
|40
|20
|6
|86
|212
|182
|21-13-1
|19-7-5
|8-7-2
|p-Los Angeles
|66
|38
|20
|8
|84
|227
|219
|20-9-2
|18-11-6
|10-4-2
|c-Dallas
|65
|35
|17
|13
|83
|225
|175
|17-9-8
|18-8-5
|13-3-4
|c-Minnesota
|65
|37
|21
|7
|81
|186
|171
|21-10-3
|16-11-4
|11-7-0
|p-Seattle
|65
|37
|22
|6
|80
|229
|207
|16-13-3
|21-9-3
|10-7-2
|Edmonton
|67
|36
|23
|8
|80
|258
|228
|16-12-5
|20-11-3
|10-6-0
|c-Colorado
|64
|36
|22
|6
|78
|206
|181
|18-11-5
|18-11-1
|13-5-1
|Winnipeg
|65
|36
|26
|3
|75
|202
|183
|21-11-2
|15-15-1
|14-6-0
|Calgary
|66
|29
|24
|13
|71
|204
|204
|15-14-3
|14-10-10
|9-4-3
|Nashville
|62
|31
|24
|7
|69
|179
|184
|16-11-3
|15-13-4
|7-9-3
|St. Louis
|65
|29
|31
|5
|63
|202
|237
|14-14-4
|15-17-1
|7-11-1
|Vancouver
|64
|27
|32
|5
|59
|217
|251
|14-17-1
|13-15-4
|11-5-0
|Arizona
|66
|23
|32
|11
|57
|183
|233
|16-11-3
|7-21-8
|7-8-5
|Anaheim
|66
|22
|35
|9
|53
|168
|266
|11-16-2
|11-19-7
|7-9-2
|Chicago
|66
|22
|38
|6
|50
|165
|236
|13-18-3
|9-20-3
|5-13-1
|San Jose
|66
|19
|35
|12
|50
|191
|252
|6-18-8
|13-17-4
|3-9-6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Friday's Games
Florida 4, Chicago 3, OT
Anaheim 3, Calgary 1
Saturday's Games
Boston 3, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1, OT
Colorado 3, Arizona 2, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 1
Vegas 4, Carolina 0
St. Louis 5, Columbus 2
New Jersey 3, Montreal 1
Toronto 7, Edmonton 4
Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.