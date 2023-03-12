NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Boston
|64
|50
|9
|5
|105
|242
|137
|m-Carolina
|64
|43
|13
|8
|94
|217
|162
|m-New Jersey
|65
|43
|16
|6
|92
|232
|177
|a-Toronto
|65
|40
|17
|8
|88
|223
|175
|a-Tampa Bay
|66
|39
|21
|6
|84
|231
|203
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|65
|37
|19
|9
|83
|215
|183
|Pittsburgh
|65
|33
|22
|10
|76
|214
|208
|N.Y. Islanders
|67
|34
|25
|8
|76
|195
|182
|Florida
|66
|33
|27
|6
|72
|225
|221
|Ottawa
|64
|33
|27
|4
|70
|204
|202
|Buffalo
|65
|32
|28
|5
|69
|238
|236
|Washington
|66
|31
|28
|7
|69
|203
|199
|Detroit
|65
|29
|27
|9
|67
|194
|214
|Philadelphia
|66
|24
|31
|11
|59
|169
|217
|Montreal
|66
|26
|34
|6
|58
|180
|236
|Columbus
|65
|20
|38
|7
|47
|169
|244
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|p-Vegas
|66
|40
|20
|6
|86
|212
|182
|p-Los Angeles
|66
|38
|20
|8
|84
|227
|219
|c-Dallas
|65
|35
|17
|13
|83
|225
|175
|c-Minnesota
|65
|37
|21
|7
|81
|186
|171
|p-Seattle
|65
|37
|22
|6
|80
|229
|207
|Edmonton
|67
|36
|23
|8
|80
|258
|228
|c-Colorado
|64
|36
|22
|6
|78
|206
|181
|Winnipeg
|65
|36
|26
|3
|75
|202
|183
|Calgary
|66
|29
|24
|13
|71
|204
|204
|Nashville
|62
|31
|24
|7
|69
|179
|184
|St. Louis
|65
|29
|31
|5
|63
|202
|237
|Vancouver
|64
|27
|32
|5
|59
|217
|251
|Arizona
|66
|23
|32
|11
|57
|183
|233
|Anaheim
|66
|22
|35
|9
|53
|168
|266
|Chicago
|66
|22
|38
|6
|50
|165
|236
|San Jose
|66
|19
|35
|12
|50
|191
|252
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Friday's Games
Florida 4, Chicago 3, OT
Anaheim 3, Calgary 1
Saturday's Games
Boston 3, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1, OT
Colorado 3, Arizona 2, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 1
Vegas 4, Carolina 0
St. Louis 5, Columbus 2
New Jersey 3, Montreal 1
Toronto 7, Edmonton 4
Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.