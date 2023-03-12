NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Boston 64 50 9 5 105 242 137 m-Carolina 64 43 13 8 94 217 162 m-New Jersey 65 43 16 6 92 232 177 a-Toronto 65 40 17 8 88 223 175 a-Tampa Bay 66 39 21 6 84 231 203 m-N.Y. Rangers 65 37 19 9 83 215 183 Pittsburgh 65 33 22 10 76 214 208 N.Y. Islanders 67 34 25 8 76 195 182 Florida 66 33 27 6 72 225 221 Ottawa 64 33 27 4 70 204 202 Buffalo 65 32 28 5 69 238 236 Washington 66 31 28 7 69 203 199 Detroit 65 29 27 9 67 194 214 Philadelphia 66 24 31 11 59 169 217 Montreal 66 26 34 6 58 180 236 Columbus 65 20 38 7 47 169 244

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA p-Vegas 66 40 20 6 86 212 182 p-Los Angeles 66 38 20 8 84 227 219 c-Dallas 65 35 17 13 83 225 175 c-Minnesota 65 37 21 7 81 186 171 p-Seattle 65 37 22 6 80 229 207 Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 258 228 c-Colorado 64 36 22 6 78 206 181 Winnipeg 65 36 26 3 75 202 183 Calgary 66 29 24 13 71 204 204 Nashville 62 31 24 7 69 179 184 St. Louis 65 29 31 5 63 202 237 Vancouver 64 27 32 5 59 217 251 Arizona 66 23 32 11 57 183 233 Anaheim 66 22 35 9 53 168 266 Chicago 66 22 38 6 50 165 236 San Jose 66 19 35 12 50 191 252

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

Florida 4, Chicago 3, OT

Anaheim 3, Calgary 1

Saturday's Games

Boston 3, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Colorado 3, Arizona 2, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 1

Vegas 4, Carolina 0

St. Louis 5, Columbus 2

New Jersey 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 7, Edmonton 4

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.