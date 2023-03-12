Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

New York Red Bulls 1, Minnesota 1

12 Mar, 2023
New York Red Bulls 0 1 1
Minnesota 1 0 1

First Half_1, Minnesota, Hlongwane, 1, 18th minute.

Second Half_2, New York Red Bulls, Reyes, 1 (Tolkin), 49th.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Clinton Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Nealis, New York Red Bulls, 36th; Casseres Jr, New York Red Bulls, 68th; Arriaga, Minnesota, 76th; Duncan, New York Red Bulls, 87th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Brian Poeschel, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Tim Ford.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes (Dylan Nealis, 90th+1), John Tolkin; Frankie Amaya, Cristian Casseres Jr, Daniel Edelman (Omir Fernandez, 65th), Luquinhas (Dante Vanzeir, 65th), Lewis Morgan (Tom Barlow, 90th+4); Cory Burke (Elias Manoel, 65th).

Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Kemar Lawrence, Zarek Valentin; Kervin Arriaga, Robin Lod, Miguel Tapias, Wil Trapp (Hassani Dotson, 66th); Franco Fragapane (Tani Oluwaseyi, 80th), Mender Garcia (Luis Amarilla, 66th), Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

