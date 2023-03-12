Magical Kenya Open Par Scores

12 Mar, 2023
Sunday
At Muthaiga Golf Club
Nairobi, Kenya
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,228; Par: 71
Final Round
|Jorge Campillo, Spain (460), $321,247
|69-68-63-66—266
|-18
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan (305), $207,866
|67-67-68-66—268
|-16
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (154), $106,767
|70-63-71-65—269
|-15
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain (154), $106,767
|71-68-64-66—269
|-15
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria (106), $73,131
|67-68-69-66—270
|-14
|Borja Virto Astudillo, Spain (106), $73,131
|66-68-70-66—270
|-14
|Julien Brun, France (66), $46,014
|70-68-67-66—271
|-13
|Ashley Chesters, England (66), $46,014
|68-72-65-66—271
|-13
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland (66), $46,014
|71-65-65-70—271
|-13
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa (66), $46,014
|68-65-69-69—271
|-13
|Grant Forrest, Scotland (46), $31,652
|70-70-67-65—272
|-12
|Craig Howie, Scotland (46), $31,652
|68-67-70-67—272
|-12
|JC Ritchie, South Africa (46), $31,652
|69-69-66-68—272
|-12
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands (46), $31,652
|70-68-71-63—272
|-12
|John Catlin, United States (37), $25,548
|64-70-70-69—273
|-11
|Jannik De Bruyn, Germany (37), $25,548
|71-67-68-67—273
|-11
|Gavin Green, Malaysia (37), $25,548
|66-69-71-67—273
|-11
|Pierre Pineau, France (37), $25,548
|65-70-71-67—273
|-11
|Johannes Veerman, United States (37), $25,548
|69-72-67-65—273
|-11
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain (31), $21,391
|67-69-69-69—274
|-10
|Calum Hill, Scotland (31), $21,391
|71-64-73-66—274
|-10
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (31), $21,391
|67-72-68-67—274
|-10
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy (31), $21,391
|68-71-69-66—274
|-10
|Shaun Norris, South Africa (31), $21,391
|71-67-73-63—274
|-10
|Alejandro Canizares, Spain (27), $18,519
|71-67-69-68—275
|-9
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa (27), $18,519
|66-70-74-65—275
|-9
|Romain Langasque, France (27), $18,519
|69-72-68-66—275
|-9
|Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland (27), $18,519
|69-69-68-69—275
|-9
|Wilco Nienaber, South Africa (27), $18,519
|67-69-72-67—275
|-9
|Adri Arnaus, Spain (23), $15,684
|69-72-70-65—276
|-8
|Alejandro Del Rey Gonzalez, Spain (23), $15,684
|72-68-67-69—276
|-8
|Bryce Easton, South Africa (23), $15,684
|67-71-71-67—276
|-8
|Hurly Long, Germany (23), $15,684
|67-74-70-65—276
|-8
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain (23), $15,684
|70-69-69-68—276
|-8
|Marcus Armitage, England (20), $13,076
|67-68-76-66—277
|-7
|Louis De Jager, South Africa (20), $13,076
|70-67-73-67—277
|-7
|Matthew Jordan, England (20), $13,076
|68-68-68-73—277
|-7
|Tom Vaillant, France (20), $13,076
|68-71-74-64—277
|-7
|Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa (20), $13,076
|69-69-70-69—277
|-7
|Nacho Elvira, Spain (17), $10,771
|67-65-73-73—278
|-6
|Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland (17), $10,771
|69-68-72-69—278
|-6
|Justin Harding, South Africa (17), $10,771
|70-69-68-71—278
|-6
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark (17), $10,771
|72-67-71-68—278
|-6
|Ricardo Santos, Portugal (17), $10,771
|69-72-69-68—278
|-6
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany (17), $10,771
|67-73-69-69—278
|-6
|Justin Walters, South Africa (17), $10,771
|72-69-70-67—278
|-6
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (13), $8,503
|70-69-69-71—279
|-5
|Joshua Lee, United States (13), $8,503
|71-68-73-67—279
|-5
|Niklas Lemke, Sweden (13), $8,503
|71-66-72-70—279
|-5
|Velten Meyer, Germany (13), $8,503
|71-69-66-73—279
|-5
|Adrien Saddier, France (13), $8,503
|69-72-69-69—279
|-5
|Nick Bachem, Germany (11), $6,991
|66-67-74-73—280
|-4
|Daniel Brown, England (11), $6,991
|70-69-72-69—280
|-4
|Dylan Mostert, South Africa (11), $6,991
|64-72-72-72—280
|-4
|Oliver Bekker, South Africa (9), $6,047
|69-70-71-71—281
|-3
|Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain (9), $6,047
|70-70-71-70—281
|-3
|Deon Germishuys, South Africa (9), $6,047
|71-69-72-69—281
|-3
|Renato Paratore, Italy (9), $6,047
|71-69-69-72—281
|-3
|Connor Syme, Scotland (9), $6,047
|70-69-71-71—281
|-3
|Matthew Baldwin, England (7), $5,102
|71-68-72-71—282
|-2
|Simon Forsstrom, Sweden (7), $5,102
|69-72-70-71—282
|-2
|Francesco Laporta, Italy (7), $5,102
|68-73-74-67—282
|-2
|Javier Sainz, Spain (7), $5,102
|69-72-75-66—282
|-2
|Toby Tree, England (7), $5,102
|69-71-71-71—282
|-2
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa (6), $3,887
|70-71-73-69—283
|-1
|Manu Gandas, India (6), $3,887
|70-71-70-72—283
|-1
|Mutahi Kibugu, Kenya (6), $3,887
|68-71-71-73—283
|-1
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (6), $3,887
|71-69-74-69—283
|-1
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden (6), $3,887
|68-72-71-72—283
|-1
|Max Schmitt, Germany (6), $3,887
|68-73-70-72—283
|-1
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France (6), $3,887
|70-71-68-74—283
|-1
|Christopher Mivis, Belgium (5), $2,831
|71-67-74-72—284
|E
|Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa (4), $2,828
|69-71-75-70—285
|+1
|Todd Clements, England (4), $2,825
|70-70-71-75—286
|+2
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain (4), $2,821
|70-71-74-72—287
|+3
|James Morrison, England (4), $2,821
|69-71-75-72—287
|+3
|Gary Stal, France (3), $2,816
|69-68-76-75—288
|+4
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands (3), $2,813
|65-71-76-77—289
|+5
|Tristen Strydom, South Africa (0), $2,810
|69-72-69-WD