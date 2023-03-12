Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Magical Kenya Open Par Scores

12 Mar, 2023
Sunday

At Muthaiga Golf Club

Nairobi, Kenya

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,228; Par: 71

Final Round

Jorge Campillo, Spain (460), $321,247 69-68-63-66—266 -18
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan (305), $207,866 67-67-68-66—268 -16
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (154), $106,767 70-63-71-65—269 -15
Santiago Tarrio, Spain (154), $106,767 71-68-64-66—269 -15
Lukas Nemecz, Austria (106), $73,131 67-68-69-66—270 -14
Borja Virto Astudillo, Spain (106), $73,131 66-68-70-66—270 -14
Julien Brun, France (66), $46,014 70-68-67-66—271 -13
Ashley Chesters, England (66), $46,014 68-72-65-66—271 -13
Robert Macintyre, Scotland (66), $46,014 71-65-65-70—271 -13
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa (66), $46,014 68-65-69-69—271 -13
Grant Forrest, Scotland (46), $31,652 70-70-67-65—272 -12
Craig Howie, Scotland (46), $31,652 68-67-70-67—272 -12
JC Ritchie, South Africa (46), $31,652 69-69-66-68—272 -12
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands (46), $31,652 70-68-71-63—272 -12
John Catlin, United States (37), $25,548 64-70-70-69—273 -11
Jannik De Bruyn, Germany (37), $25,548 71-67-68-67—273 -11
Gavin Green, Malaysia (37), $25,548 66-69-71-67—273 -11
Pierre Pineau, France (37), $25,548 65-70-71-67—273 -11
Johannes Veerman, United States (37), $25,548 69-72-67-65—273 -11
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain (31), $21,391 67-69-69-69—274 -10
Calum Hill, Scotland (31), $21,391 71-64-73-66—274 -10
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (31), $21,391 67-72-68-67—274 -10
Edoardo Molinari, Italy (31), $21,391 68-71-69-66—274 -10
Shaun Norris, South Africa (31), $21,391 71-67-73-63—274 -10
Alejandro Canizares, Spain (27), $18,519 71-67-69-68—275 -9
Casey Jarvis, South Africa (27), $18,519 66-70-74-65—275 -9
Romain Langasque, France (27), $18,519 69-72-68-66—275 -9
Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland (27), $18,519 69-69-68-69—275 -9
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa (27), $18,519 67-69-72-67—275 -9
Adri Arnaus, Spain (23), $15,684 69-72-70-65—276 -8
Alejandro Del Rey Gonzalez, Spain (23), $15,684 72-68-67-69—276 -8
Bryce Easton, South Africa (23), $15,684 67-71-71-67—276 -8
Hurly Long, Germany (23), $15,684 67-74-70-65—276 -8
Adrian Otaegui, Spain (23), $15,684 70-69-69-68—276 -8
Marcus Armitage, England (20), $13,076 67-68-76-66—277 -7
Louis De Jager, South Africa (20), $13,076 70-67-73-67—277 -7
Matthew Jordan, England (20), $13,076 68-68-68-73—277 -7
Tom Vaillant, France (20), $13,076 68-71-74-64—277 -7
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa (20), $13,076 69-69-70-69—277 -7
Nacho Elvira, Spain (17), $10,771 67-65-73-73—278 -6
Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland (17), $10,771 69-68-72-69—278 -6
Justin Harding, South Africa (17), $10,771 70-69-68-71—278 -6
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark (17), $10,771 72-67-71-68—278 -6
Ricardo Santos, Portugal (17), $10,771 69-72-69-68—278 -6
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany (17), $10,771 67-73-69-69—278 -6
Justin Walters, South Africa (17), $10,771 72-69-70-67—278 -6
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (13), $8,503 70-69-69-71—279 -5
Joshua Lee, United States (13), $8,503 71-68-73-67—279 -5
Niklas Lemke, Sweden (13), $8,503 71-66-72-70—279 -5
Velten Meyer, Germany (13), $8,503 71-69-66-73—279 -5
Adrien Saddier, France (13), $8,503 69-72-69-69—279 -5
Nick Bachem, Germany (11), $6,991 66-67-74-73—280 -4
Daniel Brown, England (11), $6,991 70-69-72-69—280 -4
Dylan Mostert, South Africa (11), $6,991 64-72-72-72—280 -4
Oliver Bekker, South Africa (9), $6,047 69-70-71-71—281 -3
Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain (9), $6,047 70-70-71-70—281 -3
Deon Germishuys, South Africa (9), $6,047 71-69-72-69—281 -3
Renato Paratore, Italy (9), $6,047 71-69-69-72—281 -3
Connor Syme, Scotland (9), $6,047 70-69-71-71—281 -3
Matthew Baldwin, England (7), $5,102 71-68-72-71—282 -2
Simon Forsstrom, Sweden (7), $5,102 69-72-70-71—282 -2
Francesco Laporta, Italy (7), $5,102 68-73-74-67—282 -2
Javier Sainz, Spain (7), $5,102 69-72-75-66—282 -2
Toby Tree, England (7), $5,102 69-71-71-71—282 -2
Thomas Aiken, South Africa (6), $3,887 70-71-73-69—283 -1
Manu Gandas, India (6), $3,887 70-71-70-72—283 -1
Mutahi Kibugu, Kenya (6), $3,887 68-71-71-73—283 -1
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (6), $3,887 71-69-74-69—283 -1
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden (6), $3,887 68-72-71-72—283 -1
Max Schmitt, Germany (6), $3,887 68-73-70-72—283 -1
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France (6), $3,887 70-71-68-74—283 -1
Christopher Mivis, Belgium (5), $2,831 71-67-74-72—284 E
Jaco Prinsloo, South Africa (4), $2,828 69-71-75-70—285 +1
Todd Clements, England (4), $2,825 70-70-71-75—286 +2
Angel Hidalgo, Spain (4), $2,821 70-71-74-72—287 +3
James Morrison, England (4), $2,821 69-71-75-72—287 +3
Gary Stal, France (3), $2,816 69-68-76-75—288 +4
Wil Besseling, Netherlands (3), $2,813 65-71-76-77—289 +5
Tristen Strydom, South Africa (0), $2,810 69-72-69-WD

