Israel 3, Nicaragua 1

12 Mar, 2023
Nicaragua Israel
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 30 3 7 3
Montes cf 4 0 1 0 Stubbs 3b 5 0 2 2
Leyton ss 4 0 1 1 Gelof 2b 5 0 0 0
Alegria 3b 4 0 1 0 Pderson cf 3 0 1 0
Cthbert 1b 4 0 0 0 Mervis 1b 3 0 1 0
Miranda dh 3 0 0 0 Dckrson rf 3 0 2 0
Novoa c 3 0 0 0
Blndino 2b 3 0 1 0 Lvrnway c 3 0 0 0
Brmudez rf 2 1 0 0 Horwitz dh 3 1 1 1
Valle lf 1 0 0 0 Mndlngr lf 2 1 0 0
Britton ph 1 0 0 0 Kelly ss 1 0 0 0
Vlencia ph 1 0 0 0
Wlansky ss 1 0 0 0

E_Cthbert. DP_Nicaragua 1. LOB_Nicaragua 4, Israel 11. 2B_Leyton (1), Pderson (1), Stubbs (1). RBI_Leyton (1), Horwitz (1), Stubbs 2 (2). S_Valle (1).

Nicaragua 000 010 000 1
Israel 000 000 03x 3
IP H R ER BB SO
Nicaragua
Medrano 2 2 0 0 2 3
Crwford 3 2 0 0 1 1
Gterrez H 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Teller H 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Laisiga BS, L 1 3 3 3 1 0
Israel
Kremer 4 3 0 0 1 4
Wolf 1 1 1 1 1 1
Weiss 2 0 0 0 0 3
Bleier W 1 0 0 0 0 2
Stock S 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Medrano (Pderson); by Gterrez (Horwitz, Mndlngr); by Laisiga (Lvrnway).

