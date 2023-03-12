12 Mar, 2023
THROUGH MARCH 11
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|40
|2349
|74
|1.89
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|30
|1756
|56
|1.91
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|20
|1166
|43
|2.21
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|27
|1458
|56
|2.30
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|23
|1319
|51
|2.32
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|2836
|111
|2.35
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|24
|1386
|55
|2.38
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|50
|2941
|118
|2.41
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|33
|1941
|78
|2.41
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|27
|1490
|61
|2.46
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|2.53
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|41
|2286
|97
|2.55
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|19
|1003
|43
|2.57
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|47
|2793
|122
|2.62
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|2828
|124
|2.63
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|50
|2942
|130
|2.65
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|94
|2.66
|Pheonix Copley
|Los Angeles
|30
|1694
|76
|2.69
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|49
|2939
|132
|2.69
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|17
|910
|41
|2.70
___
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|40
|2349
|33
|4
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|49
|2939
|29
|16
|4
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|2828
|29
|11
|7
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|50
|2942
|28
|20
|2
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|50
|2941
|28
|9
|10
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|47
|2793
|28
|14
|5
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|41
|2286
|27
|7
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|48
|2849
|24
|18
|6
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|47
|2743
|24
|16
|6
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|41
|2295
|24
|10
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|2836
|23
|18
|6
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|33
|1941
|23
|8
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|50
|2900
|22
|23
|5
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|44
|2478
|21
|17
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|38
|2235
|21
|13
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|46
|2608
|20
|20
|5
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|20
|13
|3
|Pheonix Copley
|Los Angeles
|30
|1694
|20
|4
|3
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|39
|2238
|19
|14
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|34
|1949
|19
|7
|6
___
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|40
|2349
|74
|1119
|.938
|33
|4
|1
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|30
|1756
|56
|803
|.935
|17
|8
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|2836
|111
|1371
|.925
|23
|18
|6
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|17
|910
|41
|471
|.920
|7
|8
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|50
|2941
|118
|1345
|.919
|28
|9
|10
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|432
|.919
|7
|7
|1
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|22
|1272
|59
|661
|.918
|9
|9
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|50
|2942
|130
|1456
|.918
|28
|20
|2
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|47
|2793
|122
|1360
|.918
|28
|14
|5
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|48
|2849
|131
|1452
|.917
|24
|18
|6
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|20
|1166
|43
|473
|.917
|11
|4
|5
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|27
|1458
|56
|609
|.916
|16
|5
|4
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|33
|1941
|78
|839
|.915
|23
|8
|2
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|49
|2939
|132
|1410
|.914
|29
|16
|4
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|27
|1490
|61
|659
|.914
|16
|7
|1
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|94
|999
|.914
|20
|13
|3
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|30
|1669
|86
|896
|.912
|13
|11
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|46
|2608
|118
|1224
|.912
|20
|20
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|34
|1949
|94
|975
|.912
|19
|7
|6
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|39
|2238
|109
|1114
|.911
|19
|14
|4
___
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|2836
|5
|23
|18
|6
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|46
|2608
|5
|20
|20
|5
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|50
|2941
|4
|28
|9
|10
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|47
|2793
|4
|28
|14
|5
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|20
|1166
|4
|11
|4
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|50
|2942
|3
|28
|20
|2
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|47
|2743
|3
|24
|16
|6
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|43
|2521
|3
|17
|19
|5
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|41
|2295
|3
|24
|10
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|33
|1941
|3
|23
|8
|2
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|30
|1756
|3
|17
|8
|4
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|23
|1319
|3
|16
|2
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|49
|2939
|2
|29
|16
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|50
|2900
|2
|22
|23
|5
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|40
|2349
|2
|33
|4
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|41
|2286
|2
|27
|7
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|38
|2235
|2
|21
|13
|3
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|2
|20
|13
|3
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|34
|2019
|2
|10
|17
|6
|Jonathan Quick
|Vegas
|34
|1881
|2
|14
|13
|4
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|28
|1471
|2
|11
|11
|2
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|27
|1458
|2
|16
|5
|4
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|1248
|2
|11
|8
|2
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|17
|910
|2
|7
|8
|1