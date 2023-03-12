English Standings

English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|27
|21
|3
|3
|62
|25
|66
|Man City
|27
|19
|4
|4
|67
|25
|61
|Man United
|26
|15
|5
|6
|41
|35
|50
|Tottenham
|27
|15
|3
|9
|49
|37
|48
|Newcastle
|25
|11
|11
|3
|37
|18
|44
|Liverpool
|26
|12
|6
|8
|47
|29
|42
|Brighton
|24
|11
|6
|7
|45
|31
|39
|Fulham
|27
|11
|6
|10
|38
|37
|39
|Brentford
|25
|9
|11
|5
|40
|33
|38
|Chelsea
|26
|10
|7
|9
|27
|26
|37
|Aston Villa
|26
|10
|5
|11
|32
|39
|35
|Crystal Palace
|26
|6
|9
|11
|21
|33
|27
|Wolverhampton
|27
|7
|6
|14
|20
|37
|27
|Nottingham Forest
|26
|6
|8
|12
|21
|47
|26
|Everton
|27
|6
|7
|14
|20
|38
|25
|Leicester
|26
|7
|3
|16
|37
|46
|24
|West Ham
|26
|6
|6
|14
|24
|34
|24
|Bournemouth
|26
|6
|6
|14
|25
|51
|24
|Leeds
|26
|5
|8
|13
|31
|42
|23
|Southampton
|26
|6
|4
|16
|20
|41
|22
___
Saturday, March 4
Man City 2, Newcastle 0
Arsenal 3, Bournemouth 2
Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0
Brentford vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Brighton 4, West Ham 0
Chelsea 1, Leeds 0
Wolverhampton 1, Tottenham 0
Southampton 1, Leicester 0
Sunday, March 5
Nottingham Forest 2, Everton 2
Liverpool 7, Man United 0
Monday, March 6
Brentford 3, Fulham 2
Saturday, March 11
Bournemouth 1, Liverpool 0
Everton 1, Brentford 0
Leeds 2, Brighton 2
Leicester 1, Chelsea 3
Tottenham 3, Nottingham Forest 1
Crystal Palace 0, Man City 1
Sunday, March 12
Fulham 0, Arsenal 3
West Ham 1, Aston Villa 1
Man United 0, Southampton 0
Newcastle 2, Wolverhampton 1
Wednesday, March 15
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 3:30 p.m.
Southampton vs. Brentford, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, March 17
Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle, 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Brentford vs. Leicester, 11 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Fulham, 11 a.m. ppd
Southampton vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Everton, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Man United, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m. ppd
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|36
|23
|11
|2
|71
|28
|80
|Sheffield United
|36
|20
|7
|9
|56
|32
|67
|Middlesbrough
|36
|19
|6
|11
|64
|41
|63
|Luton Town
|36
|16
|12
|8
|44
|34
|60
|Blackburn
|36
|18
|4
|14
|41
|41
|58
|Millwall
|36
|16
|9
|11
|46
|38
|57
|Norwich
|36
|16
|7
|13
|51
|40
|55
|West Brom
|36
|15
|9
|12
|46
|38
|54
|Coventry
|36
|14
|11
|11
|42
|35
|53
|Sunderland
|36
|14
|10
|12
|51
|43
|52
|Watford
|36
|13
|12
|11
|41
|39
|51
|Preston
|36
|13
|11
|12
|32
|38
|50
|Bristol City
|36
|12
|12
|12
|45
|43
|48
|Stoke
|36
|13
|7
|16
|47
|44
|46
|Hull
|36
|12
|10
|14
|41
|49
|46
|Reading
|36
|13
|5
|18
|38
|55
|44
|Swansea
|36
|11
|10
|15
|48
|55
|43
|Birmingham
|36
|11
|9
|16
|41
|47
|42
|QPR
|36
|11
|9
|16
|37
|52
|42
|Rotherham
|36
|9
|13
|14
|40
|49
|40
|Cardiff
|36
|10
|8
|18
|27
|40
|38
|Blackpool
|36
|7
|11
|18
|33
|53
|32
|Huddersfield
|36
|8
|8
|20
|30
|52
|32
|Wigan
|36
|7
|11
|18
|31
|57
|32
___
Saturday, March 4
Blackburn 1, Sheffield United 0
Cardiff 2, Bristol City 0
Blackpool 0, Burnley 0
Huddersfield 0, Coventry 4
Luton Town 1, Swansea 0
Middlesbrough 5, Reading 0
Millwall 2, Norwich 3
Rotherham 3, QPR 1
Sunderland 1, Stoke 5
Watford 0, Preston 0
Wigan 1, Birmingham 1
Tuesday, March 7
Huddersfield 0, Bristol City 0
Reading 0, Sheffield United 1
West Brom 1, Wigan 0
Friday, March 10
Stoke 3, Blackburn 2
Saturday, March 11
Bristol City 2, Blackpool 0
Birmingham 2, Rotherham 0
Burnley 3, Wigan 0
Coventry 1, Hull 1
Preston 2, Cardiff 0
QPR 1, Watford 0
Reading 0, Millwall 1
Sheffield United 0, Luton Town 1
Swansea 1, Middlesbrough 3
West Brom 1, Huddersfield 0
Sunday, March 12
Norwich 0, Sunderland 1
Tuesday, March 14
Blackpool vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Birmingham, 3:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Coventry, 3:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
Blackburn vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. West Brom, 3:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Norwich, 3:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Burnley, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Sheffield United, 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Blackpool vs. Coventry, 11 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Preston, 11 a.m.
Millwall vs. Huddersfield, 11 a.m.
QPR vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.
Reading vs. Hull, 11 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 11 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 11 a.m. ppd
Stoke vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.
Watford vs. Wigan, 11 a.m.
Sunday, March 19
Blackburn vs. Burnley, 8 a.m. ppd
Swansea vs. Bristol City, 8:30 a.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield Wednesday
|34
|23
|8
|3
|61
|22
|77
|Plymouth
|36
|22
|8
|6
|63
|41
|74
|Ipswich
|36
|20
|12
|4
|70
|31
|72
|Barnsley
|34
|20
|6
|8
|55
|29
|66
|Derby
|36
|18
|10
|8
|59
|35
|64
|Bolton
|37
|18
|9
|10
|51
|30
|63
|Wycombe
|35
|17
|6
|12
|48
|34
|57
|Shrewsbury
|36
|16
|7
|13
|47
|39
|55
|Peterborough
|35
|17
|3
|15
|55
|45
|54
|Portsmouth
|35
|13
|12
|10
|46
|41
|51
|Exeter
|35
|12
|10
|13
|47
|45
|46
|Lincoln
|35
|9
|18
|8
|33
|35
|45
|Bristol Rovers
|35
|12
|9
|14
|50
|56
|45
|Port Vale
|36
|12
|8
|16
|36
|50
|44
|Fleetwood Town
|36
|10
|13
|13
|37
|38
|43
|Charlton
|35
|10
|12
|13
|46
|47
|42
|Cheltenham
|36
|11
|7
|18
|29
|46
|40
|Burton Albion
|34
|10
|8
|16
|42
|63
|38
|Oxford United
|36
|9
|9
|18
|38
|48
|36
|Accrington Stanley
|34
|8
|11
|15
|29
|52
|35
|Morecambe
|36
|7
|12
|17
|35
|57
|33
|Milton Keynes Dons
|36
|9
|6
|21
|32
|54
|33
|Cambridge United
|36
|8
|6
|22
|27
|57
|30
|Forest Green
|36
|5
|8
|23
|28
|69
|23
___
Saturday, March 4
Morecambe 0, Bolton 0
Accrington Stanley 2, Forest Green 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Barnsley 0
Cambridge United 0, Portsmouth 1
Cheltenham 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Derby 2, Shrewsbury 2
Ipswich 4, Burton Albion 0
Lincoln 1, Oxford United 0
Plymouth 2, Charlton 0
Port Vale 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Peterborough 0
Wycombe 1, Exeter 1
Tuesday, March 7
Barnsley 3, Portsmouth 1
Wycombe 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Ipswich 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Peterborough 2, Shrewsbury 1
Cheltenham 0, Lincoln 0
Cambridge United 1, Morecambe 1
Plymouth 2, Derby 1
Saturday, March 11
Barnsley 3, Plymouth 0
Bolton 0, Ipswich 2
Burton Albion 2, Wycombe 1
Charlton 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Exeter 2, Lincoln 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Port Vale 1
Forest Green 1, Bristol Rovers 3
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Cambridge United 0
Oxford United 2, Derby 3
Peterborough 0, Cheltenham 3
Portsmouth 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Shrewsbury 3, Morecambe 1
Tuesday, March 14
Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 3:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 3:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 3:45 p.m.
Friday, March 17
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Lincoln vs. Peterborough, 9 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 11 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth, 11 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Charlton, 11 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Exeter, 11 a.m.
Derby vs. Fleetwood Town, 11 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Forest Green, 11 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Burton Albion, 11 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Barnsley, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 3:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 4 p.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|35
|21
|9
|5
|46
|22
|72
|Carlisle
|35
|18
|10
|7
|58
|35
|64
|Stevenage
|34
|18
|9
|7
|49
|31
|63
|Northampton
|35
|16
|12
|7
|48
|33
|60
|Stockport County
|36
|17
|8
|11
|49
|31
|59
|Bradford
|35
|16
|11
|8
|43
|30
|59
|Salford
|36
|16
|8
|12
|54
|41
|56
|Mansfield Town
|33
|16
|7
|10
|54
|43
|55
|Sutton United
|36
|15
|10
|11
|40
|39
|55
|Barrow
|36
|15
|7
|14
|38
|41
|52
|Doncaster
|35
|15
|5
|15
|38
|46
|50
|Swindon
|34
|13
|10
|11
|45
|38
|49
|Tranmere
|36
|13
|9
|14
|35
|35
|48
|Walsall
|34
|10
|14
|10
|36
|32
|44
|AFC Wimbledon
|35
|10
|12
|13
|37
|41
|42
|Grimsby Town
|33
|11
|9
|13
|36
|41
|42
|Crewe
|34
|9
|15
|10
|33
|43
|42
|Newport County
|35
|9
|12
|14
|34
|41
|39
|Gillingham
|35
|9
|11
|15
|23
|37
|38
|Colchester
|36
|9
|8
|19
|31
|43
|35
|Harrogate Town
|36
|8
|11
|17
|41
|54
|35
|Hartlepool
|36
|6
|12
|18
|38
|64
|30
|Crawley Town
|34
|7
|8
|19
|37
|58
|29
|Rochdale
|36
|6
|7
|23
|29
|53
|25
___
Saturday, March 4
AFC Wimbledon 1, Mansfield Town 3
Bradford 2, Colchester 0
Carlisle 2, Grimsby Town 0
Harrogate Town 0, Gillingham 0
Leyton Orient 1, Swindon 1
Northampton 1, Crawley Town 0
Rochdale 2, Stevenage 0
Salford 3, Newport County 1
Stockport County 0, Doncaster 0
Sutton United 1, Crewe 1
Tranmere 1, Hartlepool 1
Walsall 0, Barrow 1
Tuesday, March 7
Stockport County 0, Gillingham 0
Doncaster 0, Harrogate Town 2
Walsall 0, Bradford 0
Grimsby Town 1, Newport County 1
Sutton United 3, Crawley Town 0
Friday, March 10
Crewe 4, Salford 3
Saturday, March 11
Barrow 0, Sutton United 0
Colchester 0, Stockport County 1
Crawley Town 3, Harrogate Town 1
Doncaster 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Gillingham 2, Tranmere 0
Grimsby Town 1, Rochdale 0
Hartlepool 1, Northampton 1
Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd
Newport County 1, Bradford 1
Stevenage 3, Walsall 1
Swindon 1, Carlisle 2
Tuesday, March 14
Sutton United vs. Grimsby Town, 3:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Crewe, 3:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Swindon, 3:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 3:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Bradford vs. Hartlepool, 9 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Crawley Town, 11 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Barrow, 11 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Colchester, 11 a.m.
Northampton vs. Crewe, 11 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Swindon, 11 a.m.
Salford vs. Doncaster, 11 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Mansfield Town, 11 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Newport County, 11 a.m.
Walsall vs. Gillingham, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 3:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 3:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22
Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town, 3:45 p.m.