ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|57
|38
|17
|2
|0
|78
|216
|171
|Reading
|56
|33
|20
|3
|0
|69
|197
|161
|Maine
|55
|32
|20
|2
|1
|67
|199
|156
|Worcester
|58
|29
|26
|3
|0
|61
|187
|192
|Adirondack
|55
|21
|26
|7
|1
|50
|172
|193
|Trois-Rivieres
|56
|22
|32
|2
|0
|46
|166
|213
|Norfolk
|58
|15
|39
|1
|3
|34
|159
|256
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|55
|36
|17
|2
|0
|74
|182
|152
|South Carolina
|56
|33
|18
|4
|1
|71
|198
|160
|Greenville
|57
|32
|18
|7
|0
|71
|188
|172
|Florida
|56
|31
|17
|4
|4
|70
|185
|166
|Atlanta
|59
|30
|23
|5
|1
|66
|188
|196
|Orlando
|59
|28
|24
|6
|1
|63
|188
|205
|Savannah
|58
|20
|28
|9
|1
|50
|164
|204
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|60
|39
|15
|4
|2
|84
|216
|142
|Cincinnati
|57
|36
|12
|6
|3
|81
|213
|165
|Indy
|58
|35
|21
|2
|0
|72
|202
|172
|Fort Wayne
|55
|28
|21
|4
|2
|62
|210
|208
|Wheeling
|57
|23
|29
|5
|0
|51
|170
|187
|Kalamazoo
|56
|23
|29
|4
|0
|50
|134
|174
|Iowa
|57
|14
|30
|12
|1
|41
|146
|214
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|56
|44
|9
|2
|1
|91
|227
|122
|Kansas City
|56
|26
|23
|6
|1
|59
|175
|183
|Wichita
|58
|27
|26
|5
|0
|59
|184
|188
|Allen
|55
|28
|26
|1
|0
|57
|200
|206
|Utah
|55
|26
|26
|3
|0
|55
|164
|200
|Rapid City
|56
|25
|30
|1
|0
|51
|187
|215
|Tulsa
|55
|19
|28
|7
|1
|46
|166
|210
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Reading 6, Newfoundland 1
Atlanta 6, Orlando 4
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 1
Greenville 6, Savannah 4
Worcester 4, Adirondack 2
Norfolk 6, Maine 4
South Carolina 5, Florida 2
Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 4
Cincinnati 6, Tulsa 4
Iowa 5, Indy 2
Rapid City 4, Wichita 2
Idaho 6, Allen 4
Utah 2, Kansas City 1
Saturday's Games
Reading 5, Newfoundland 4
Norfolk 3, Maine 2
Toledo 2, Indy 1
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Reading at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Greenville at Savannah, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.