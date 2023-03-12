ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 57 38 17 2 0 78 216 171 Reading 56 33 20 3 0 69 197 161 Maine 55 32 20 2 1 67 199 156 Worcester 58 29 26 3 0 61 187 192 Adirondack 55 21 26 7 1 50 172 193 Trois-Rivieres 56 22 32 2 0 46 166 213 Norfolk 58 15 39 1 3 34 159 256

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 55 36 17 2 0 74 182 152 South Carolina 56 33 18 4 1 71 198 160 Greenville 57 32 18 7 0 71 188 172 Florida 56 31 17 4 4 70 185 166 Atlanta 59 30 23 5 1 66 188 196 Orlando 59 28 24 6 1 63 188 205 Savannah 58 20 28 9 1 50 164 204

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 60 39 15 4 2 84 216 142 Cincinnati 57 36 12 6 3 81 213 165 Indy 58 35 21 2 0 72 202 172 Fort Wayne 55 28 21 4 2 62 210 208 Wheeling 57 23 29 5 0 51 170 187 Kalamazoo 56 23 29 4 0 50 134 174 Iowa 57 14 30 12 1 41 146 214

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 56 44 9 2 1 91 227 122 Kansas City 56 26 23 6 1 59 175 183 Wichita 58 27 26 5 0 59 184 188 Allen 55 28 26 1 0 57 200 206 Utah 55 26 26 3 0 55 164 200 Rapid City 56 25 30 1 0 51 187 215 Tulsa 55 19 28 7 1 46 166 210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Reading 6, Newfoundland 1

Atlanta 6, Orlando 4

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 1

Greenville 6, Savannah 4

Worcester 4, Adirondack 2

Norfolk 6, Maine 4

South Carolina 5, Florida 2

Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 4

Cincinnati 6, Tulsa 4

Iowa 5, Indy 2

Rapid City 4, Wichita 2

Idaho 6, Allen 4

Utah 2, Kansas City 1

Saturday's Games

Reading 5, Newfoundland 4

Norfolk 3, Maine 2

Toledo 2, Indy 1

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Greenville at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.