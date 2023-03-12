Blue Jays 8, Phillies 3

Toronto Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 8 14 6 Totals 39 3 13 3 Sprnger dh 3 1 2 1 B.Marsh cf 4 0 1 0 An.Sosa dh 2 0 0 0 We.Rijo ss 1 0 0 0 Bchette ss 2 1 2 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Brger ss 3 1 1 0 Ol.Dunn 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Bggio 1b 3 0 1 0 Al.Bohm 3b 3 1 2 0 R.Nunez 1b 2 0 1 0 J.Hicks c 2 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 2 2 1 0 Cstllns dh 3 0 0 0 V.Capra 3b 1 1 0 0 Roberts ph 1 0 0 0 D.Vrsho cf 2 0 1 2 Hrrison 2b 3 1 2 2 Bernard cf 2 1 0 0 J.Rojas cf 2 0 1 0 Mrrfeld lf 3 0 1 0 Ja.Cave lf 2 1 2 0 Britton lf 2 1 1 3 J.Ortiz lf 2 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 4 0 1 0 W.Wlson ss 3 0 1 0 S.Brman c 1 0 1 0 D L Crz 1b 1 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0 Guthrie rf 3 0 2 1 Lntigua 2b 0 0 0 0 Hao.Lee 2b 1 0 0 0 Ca.Eden rf 3 0 1 0 A.Grcia c 2 0 0 0 Schwcke rf 2 0 0 0 Pterson rf 1 0 0 0

Toronto 003 010 004 - 8 Philadelphia 000 030 000 - 3

E_Nunez (2), Chapman (2), Bohm (1), Wilson (1), Lee (1). DP_Toronto 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Toronto 10, Philadelphia 13. 2B_Springer (2), Chapman (2), Varsho (2), Bohm 2 (3), Cave (2), Guthrie (1). HR_Springer (3), Britton (2), Harrison (1). CS_Bichette (2), Capra (1). SF_Varsho.

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Kikuchi 2 2-3 4 0 0 3 4 Fernandez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Bass 1 4 3 3 0 2 Thornton 1 1 0 0 0 0 Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bard 1 0 0 0 0 1 Fry 2-3 3 0 0 0 1

Philadelphia Falter 2 2-3 7 3 2 1 3 Adams 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Soto 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kimbrel 1 2 1 1 0 2 Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bellatti 1 0 0 0 1 2 Moore 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jewell 2-3 4 4 0 1 1 Marconi 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Moore (Lantigua).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Derek Thomas; .

T_. A_9919