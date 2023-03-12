Blue Jays 8, Phillies 3

12 Mar, 2023
|Toronto
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|8
|14
|6
|Totals
|39
|3
|13
|3
|Sprnger dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|B.Marsh cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|An.Sosa dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|We.Rijo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bchette ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brger ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ol.Dunn 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Bggio 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|R.Nunez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Hicks c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Cstllns dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|V.Capra 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Roberts ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Vrsho cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Hrrison 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Bernard cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Rojas cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mrrfeld lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Cave lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Britton lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|J.Ortiz lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Wlson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Brman c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D L Crz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guthrie rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Lntigua 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hao.Lee 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ca.Eden rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schwcke rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|003
|010
|004
|-
|8
|Philadelphia
|000
|030
|000
|-
|3
E_Nunez (2), Chapman (2), Bohm (1), Wilson (1), Lee (1). DP_Toronto 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Toronto 10, Philadelphia 13. 2B_Springer (2), Chapman (2), Varsho (2), Bohm 2 (3), Cave (2), Guthrie (1). HR_Springer (3), Britton (2), Harrison (1). CS_Bichette (2), Capra (1). SF_Varsho.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Kikuchi
|2
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Fernandez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bass
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Thornton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fry
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|Falter
|2
|2-3
|7
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Adams
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kimbrel
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Dominguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bellatti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jewell
|2-3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Marconi
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Moore (Lantigua).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Derek Thomas; .
T_. A_9919