Agencias

Blue Jays 8, Orioles 6

12 Mar, 2023
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 6 10 6 Totals 31 8 7 8
T.Vavra 2b 3 1 1 0 Sprnger rf 4 1 1 3
C.Norby 2b 2 1 2 1 N.Lukes cf 1 0 0 0
Hndrson 3b 2 0 0 0 Bchette ss 4 0 0 0
Hlliday ss 2 0 1 0 Br.Belt dh 1 1 1 0
O'Hearn lf 2 1 0 0 Ritchie dh 1 1 0 0
Kjrstad lf 2 0 1 1 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0
Cordero rf 3 2 3 2 Mrtinez 3b 1 1 1 2
Nustrom rf 2 0 0 0 D.Vrsho lf 1 0 0 1
Wstburg ss 3 0 0 0 V.Capra lf 1 0 0 0
C.Preto 3b 1 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0
J.Lster 1b 3 0 1 0 S.Brman c 2 0 0 0
C.Terry 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Bggio 1b 2 1 0 0
Cameron dh 3 0 1 2 An.Sosa 1b 1 0 0 0
Grenier dh 1 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 3 2 2 1
C.Cwser cf 3 0 0 0 Lntigua 2b 1 0 0 0
Z.Wtson cf 1 1 0 0 Krmaier cf 2 1 1 1
Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 A.Brger rf 1 0 0 0
Handley c 2 0 0 0
Baltimore 012 001 002 - 6
Toronto 011 004 20(x) - 8

E_Henderson (1), Jimenez (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Toronto 0. LOB_Baltimore 7, Toronto 5. 2B_Norby (3), Kjerstad (1), Cordero 2 (2), Cameron (1), Belt (1), Espinal (1). 3B_Espinal (1). HR_Springer (2), Martinez (2). SF_Varsho.

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Voth 2 2-3 3 2 2 3 0
Garrett H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Perez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Baumann L, 1-1, BS, 0-2 2 4 6 6 2 2
Gillaspie 1 0 0 0 0 2
Loeprich 1 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Bassitt 3 4 3 3 1 5
Eisert 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romano 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Juenger 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Richards W, 1-0 1 2 1 1 0 1
Burnette H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 2
Peacock 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jackson 1 2 2 0 0 1

WP_Bassitt, Voth 2.

Balk_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Randy Rosenberg;.

T_2:43. A_5805

