Blue Jays 8, Orioles 6

Baltimore Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 6 10 6 Totals 31 8 7 8 T.Vavra 2b 3 1 1 0 Sprnger rf 4 1 1 3 C.Norby 2b 2 1 2 1 N.Lukes cf 1 0 0 0 Hndrson 3b 2 0 0 0 Bchette ss 4 0 0 0 Hlliday ss 2 0 1 0 Br.Belt dh 1 1 1 0 O'Hearn lf 2 1 0 0 Ritchie dh 1 1 0 0 Kjrstad lf 2 0 1 1 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 Cordero rf 3 2 3 2 Mrtinez 3b 1 1 1 2 Nustrom rf 2 0 0 0 D.Vrsho lf 1 0 0 1 Wstburg ss 3 0 0 0 V.Capra lf 1 0 0 0 C.Preto 3b 1 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0 J.Lster 1b 3 0 1 0 S.Brman c 2 0 0 0 C.Terry 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Bggio 1b 2 1 0 0 Cameron dh 3 0 1 2 An.Sosa 1b 1 0 0 0 Grenier dh 1 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 3 2 2 1 C.Cwser cf 3 0 0 0 Lntigua 2b 1 0 0 0 Z.Wtson cf 1 1 0 0 Krmaier cf 2 1 1 1 Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 A.Brger rf 1 0 0 0 Handley c 2 0 0 0

Baltimore 012 001 002 - 6 Toronto 011 004 20(x) - 8

E_Henderson (1), Jimenez (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Toronto 0. LOB_Baltimore 7, Toronto 5. 2B_Norby (3), Kjerstad (1), Cordero 2 (2), Cameron (1), Belt (1), Espinal (1). 3B_Espinal (1). HR_Springer (2), Martinez (2). SF_Varsho.

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Voth 2 2-3 3 2 2 3 0 Garrett H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Perez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Baumann L, 1-1, BS, 0-2 2 4 6 6 2 2 Gillaspie 1 0 0 0 0 2 Loeprich 1 0 0 0 0 1

Toronto Bassitt 3 4 3 3 1 5 Eisert 1 0 0 0 0 0 Romano 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Juenger 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Richards W, 1-0 1 2 1 1 0 1 Burnette H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 Peacock 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jackson 1 2 2 0 0 1

WP_Bassitt, Voth 2.

Balk_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Randy Rosenberg;.

T_2:43. A_5805