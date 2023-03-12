Blue Jays 8, Orioles 6

12 Mar, 2023
|Baltimore
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|31
|8
|7
|8
|T.Vavra 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sprnger rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|C.Norby 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|N.Lukes cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hndrson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bchette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliday ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Br.Belt dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|O'Hearn lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ritchie dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kjrstad lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cordero rf
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Mrtinez 3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Nustrom rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Vrsho lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Wstburg ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|V.Capra lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Preto 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lster 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Brman c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Terry 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Bggio 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cameron dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|An.Sosa 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grenier dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|C.Cwser cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lntigua 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Wtson cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brger rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Handley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|012
|001
|002
|-
|6
|Toronto
|011
|004
|20(x)
|-
|8
E_Henderson (1), Jimenez (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Toronto 0. LOB_Baltimore 7, Toronto 5. 2B_Norby (3), Kjerstad (1), Cordero 2 (2), Cameron (1), Belt (1), Espinal (1). 3B_Espinal (1). HR_Springer (2), Martinez (2). SF_Varsho.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Voth
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Garrett H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perez H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baumann L, 1-1, BS, 0-2
|2
|4
|6
|6
|2
|2
|Gillaspie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Loeprich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Bassitt
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Eisert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Juenger
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richards W, 1-0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Burnette H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Peacock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
WP_Bassitt, Voth 2.
Balk_Bassitt.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Randy Rosenberg;.
T_2:43. A_5805