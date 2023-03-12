AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|55
|34
|14
|5
|2
|75
|163
|140
|Providence
|56
|32
|14
|8
|2
|74
|165
|155
|Charlotte
|58
|33
|20
|3
|2
|71
|186
|172
|Springfield
|57
|30
|21
|2
|4
|66
|174
|163
|Lehigh Valley
|57
|29
|22
|3
|3
|64
|172
|172
|Bridgeport
|57
|26
|23
|7
|1
|60
|182
|192
|Hartford
|58
|24
|23
|4
|7
|59
|173
|185
|WB/Scranton
|57
|23
|25
|4
|5
|55
|153
|167
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|58
|39
|16
|2
|1
|81
|199
|173
|Utica
|56
|28
|20
|6
|2
|64
|170
|168
|Syracuse
|55
|27
|20
|5
|3
|62
|192
|178
|Rochester
|54
|27
|22
|4
|1
|59
|181
|182
|Laval
|57
|24
|23
|7
|3
|58
|203
|206
|Belleville
|58
|25
|27
|5
|1
|56
|185
|210
|Cleveland
|55
|24
|25
|4
|2
|54
|180
|208
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|55
|30
|15
|7
|3
|70
|200
|159
|Manitoba
|55
|31
|17
|4
|3
|69
|173
|166
|Milwaukee
|56
|32
|19
|3
|2
|69
|186
|161
|Rockford
|57
|27
|21
|5
|4
|63
|175
|185
|Iowa
|57
|26
|22
|5
|4
|61
|166
|173
|Chicago
|54
|24
|25
|3
|2
|53
|162
|189
|Grand Rapids
|56
|23
|27
|4
|2
|52
|158
|207
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|59
|41
|15
|3
|0
|85
|212
|149
|Coachella Valley
|53
|37
|10
|4
|2
|80
|195
|140
|Abbotsford
|58
|32
|21
|2
|3
|69
|192
|175
|Colorado
|56
|30
|19
|4
|3
|67
|162
|152
|Ontario
|57
|30
|22
|4
|1
|65
|176
|164
|Bakersfield
|56
|26
|26
|2
|2
|56
|168
|179
|Tucson
|57
|25
|26
|6
|0
|56
|175
|191
|San Jose
|56
|24
|27
|1
|4
|53
|158
|187
|Henderson
|58
|22
|31
|0
|5
|49
|155
|170
|San Diego
|58
|18
|39
|1
|0
|37
|146
|219
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday's Games
Charlotte 7, Bridgeport 1
Grand Rapids 2, Rockford 1
Laval 2, Syracuse 1
Utica 4, Belleville 3
Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 1
Rochester 8, Hartford 4
Springfield 6, Providence 3
Tucson 3, Milwaukee 2
Calgary 2, Ontario 0
San Diego 2, Henderson 0
San Jose 4, Bakersfield 0
Saturday's Games
Toronto 3, Hartford 2
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Utica at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Tucson at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Utica at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Texas at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled