Agencias

AHL Glance

12 Mar, 2023
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 55 34 14 5 2 75 163 140
Providence 56 32 14 8 2 74 165 155
Charlotte 58 33 20 3 2 71 186 172
Springfield 57 30 21 2 4 66 174 163
Lehigh Valley 57 29 22 3 3 64 172 172
Bridgeport 57 26 23 7 1 60 182 192
Hartford 58 24 23 4 7 59 173 185
WB/Scranton 57 23 25 4 5 55 153 167

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 58 39 16 2 1 81 199 173
Utica 56 28 20 6 2 64 170 168
Syracuse 55 27 20 5 3 62 192 178
Rochester 54 27 22 4 1 59 181 182
Laval 57 24 23 7 3 58 203 206
Belleville 58 25 27 5 1 56 185 210
Cleveland 55 24 25 4 2 54 180 208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 55 30 15 7 3 70 200 159
Manitoba 55 31 17 4 3 69 173 166
Milwaukee 56 32 19 3 2 69 186 161
Rockford 57 27 21 5 4 63 175 185
Iowa 57 26 22 5 4 61 166 173
Chicago 54 24 25 3 2 53 162 189
Grand Rapids 56 23 27 4 2 52 158 207

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 59 41 15 3 0 85 212 149
Coachella Valley 53 37 10 4 2 80 195 140
Abbotsford 58 32 21 2 3 69 192 175
Colorado 56 30 19 4 3 67 162 152
Ontario 57 30 22 4 1 65 176 164
Bakersfield 56 26 26 2 2 56 168 179
Tucson 57 25 26 6 0 56 175 191
San Jose 56 24 27 1 4 53 158 187
Henderson 58 22 31 0 5 49 155 170
San Diego 58 18 39 1 0 37 146 219

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Charlotte 7, Bridgeport 1

Grand Rapids 2, Rockford 1

Laval 2, Syracuse 1

Utica 4, Belleville 3

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 1

Rochester 8, Hartford 4

Springfield 6, Providence 3

Tucson 3, Milwaukee 2

Calgary 2, Ontario 0

San Diego 2, Henderson 0

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 0

Saturday's Games

Toronto 3, Hartford 2

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

