ADVISORY MOLDOVA-CRISIS/PROTEST

Thousands protest for soaring costs of living in Moldova

Start: 12 Mar 2023 13:26 GMT

End: 12 Mar 2023 14:26 GMT

CHISINAU - Thousands of demonstrators are expected to gather in the Moldovan capital Chisinau to protest against soaring costs of living, especially energy bills which now consume most of an average household income. Pro-Western president Maia Sandu says protesters, brought in by buses to Chisinau from all over Moldova, are financed by Russia via the exiled businessman Ilan Shor.

