Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY MOLDOVA-CRISIS/PROTEST

Por REUTERSyMAR 12

12 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Thousands protest for soaring costs of living in Moldova

Start: 12 Mar 2023 13:26 GMT

End: 12 Mar 2023 14:26 GMT

CHISINAU - Thousands of demonstrators are expected to gather in the Moldovan capital Chisinau to protest against soaring costs of living, especially energy bills which now consume most of an average household income. Pro-Western president Maia Sandu says protesters, brought in by buses to Chisinau from all over Moldova, are financed by Russia via the exiled businessman Ilan Shor.

(Live Production: Dorin Scobioala)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST:

DIGITAL:

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Moldova

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

River Plate recibe a Godoy Cruz con el objetivo de sumar un nuevo triunfo, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

River Plate recibe a Godoy Cruz con el objetivo de sumar un nuevo triunfo, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Hace 8 min

Boca Juniors visita a Banfield por la Liga Profesional, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

La condición de Marcelo Bielsa para volver a dirigir en la Premier League y por qué rechazó otras ofertas

El tiro imposible de 30 metros que intentó Stephen Curry y golpeó en la cara a un joven alcanzapelotas

“Una actuación que fue vergonzosa”: despiadada crítica contra Messi tras el triunfo de PSG ante el Brest

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Idris Elba y la versión cinematográfica de la serie que lo convirtió en estrella

Idris Elba y la versión cinematográfica de la serie que lo convirtió en estrella

Hace 29 min

Murió en pleno concierto el rapero sudafricano Costa Titch

Estas son las “películas malditas” en las que actuó Ignacio López Tarso

Oscar 2023: dónde ver las nominadas a mejor película animada

Ricardo Darín y Santiago Mitre, a horas de los Oscar: “Más allá de la felicidad, no olvidamos qué historia estamos contando en Argentina, 1985″

TENDENCIAS

Diez looks de los Premios Oscar que dieron que hablar

Diez looks de los Premios Oscar que dieron que hablar

Hace 10 horas

Síndrome del pensamiento acelerado: cuando la ansiedad nos impide estar en el presente

Glaucoma: la mitad de las personas que lo tiene no lo sabe

En busca de la tercera “estrella”: línea de tiempo cinematográfica e histórica de la Argentina en los Oscar

Cecilia Suárez, actriz de La casa de las flores y vocera global de la ONU por la violencia contra las mujeres:“La única manera de parar el femicidio es transformando las leyes”