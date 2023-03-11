Twins 4, Red Sox 3

11 Mar, 2023
|Boston
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|3
|11
|3
|Totals
|21
|4
|5
|4
|G.Allen lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garlick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Casas dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Fajardo lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|A.Dvall cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Miranda dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|C.Arryo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|D.Slano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rfsnydr rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|B.Dlbec 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|J.Gallo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Palka 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jeffers c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|M.Kpler rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Goodrum 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Hmilton ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Bchtold 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|030
|000
|000
|-
|3
|Minnesota
|000
|022
|00(x)
|-
|4
E_Jeffers (1). DP_Boston 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Boston 10, Minnesota 2. 2B_Dalbec (4), Fajardo (1), Miranda (2). HR_Jeffers (2). SB_Allen 2 (4), Hamilton 3 (5). SF_Farmer.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Sale
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Jansen
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Cellucci
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Rodriguez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Mahle
|2
|1-3
|7
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Funderburk
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sands
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Megill
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Sands (Duvall).
Balk_Cellucci.
Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Brian Knight; Second, John Libka; Third, Erich Bacchus; .
T_2:22. A_7605