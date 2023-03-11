Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Twins 4, Red Sox 3

11 Mar, 2023
Boston Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 11 3 Totals 21 4 5 4
G.Allen lf 2 0 0 0 Garlick lf 2 0 0 0
T.Casas dh 4 0 1 0 Fajardo lf 1 1 1 0
A.Dvall cf 3 0 1 1 Miranda dh 3 1 1 1
C.Arryo 2b 4 0 2 0 D.Slano 2b 3 0 1 0
Rfsnydr rf 4 0 0 0 K.Frmer ss 2 0 0 1
B.Dlbec 1b 3 1 2 0 J.Gallo 1b 3 0 0 0
D.Palka 1b 1 0 1 0 Jeffers c 2 1 1 1
McGuire c 4 1 2 1 M.Kpler rf 1 1 0 0
Goodrum 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 2 0 1 1
Hmilton ss 3 1 2 1 Bchtold 3b 2 0 0 0
Boston 030 000 000 - 3
Minnesota 000 022 00(x) - 4

E_Jeffers (1). DP_Boston 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Boston 10, Minnesota 2. 2B_Dalbec (4), Fajardo (1), Miranda (2). HR_Jeffers (2). SB_Allen 2 (4), Hamilton 3 (5). SF_Farmer.

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale 3 1 0 0 0 5
Jansen 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Cellucci 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Rodriguez 1 2 2 2 0 1
Minnesota
Mahle 2 1-3 7 3 2 1 4
Funderburk 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sands 2 1-3 3 0 0 1 4
Megill 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Sands (Duvall).

Balk_Cellucci.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Brian Knight; Second, John Libka; Third, Erich Bacchus; .

T_2:22. A_7605

