Twins 4, Red Sox 3

Boston Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 3 11 3 Totals 21 4 5 4 G.Allen lf 2 0 0 0 Garlick lf 2 0 0 0 T.Casas dh 4 0 1 0 Fajardo lf 1 1 1 0 A.Dvall cf 3 0 1 1 Miranda dh 3 1 1 1 C.Arryo 2b 4 0 2 0 D.Slano 2b 3 0 1 0 Rfsnydr rf 4 0 0 0 K.Frmer ss 2 0 0 1 B.Dlbec 1b 3 1 2 0 J.Gallo 1b 3 0 0 0 D.Palka 1b 1 0 1 0 Jeffers c 2 1 1 1 McGuire c 4 1 2 1 M.Kpler rf 1 1 0 0 Goodrum 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 2 0 1 1 Hmilton ss 3 1 2 1 Bchtold 3b 2 0 0 0

Boston 030 000 000 - 3 Minnesota 000 022 00(x) - 4

E_Jeffers (1). DP_Boston 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Boston 10, Minnesota 2. 2B_Dalbec (4), Fajardo (1), Miranda (2). HR_Jeffers (2). SB_Allen 2 (4), Hamilton 3 (5). SF_Farmer.

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Sale 3 1 0 0 0 5 Jansen 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 Cellucci 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Rodriguez 1 2 2 2 0 1

Minnesota Mahle 2 1-3 7 3 2 1 4 Funderburk 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Santana 1 0 0 0 0 1 Sands 2 1-3 3 0 0 1 4 Megill 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Sands (Duvall).

Balk_Cellucci.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Brian Knight; Second, John Libka; Third, Erich Bacchus; .

T_2:22. A_7605