Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

11 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Nicaragua Puerto Rico
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 34 9 11 8
Montes cf 3 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 2 2 1
Leyton ss 4 0 0 0 Hrnndez cf 4 1 1 0
Vasquez 1b 3 0 0 0 Mlendez rf 5 1 1 2
Perez ph 1 0 0 0 Rivera 3b 3 1 0 2
Cthbert 3b 3 0 0 0 Baez 2b 4 1 2 1
Novoa c 3 0 0 0 Soto 1b 4 1 1 0
Miranda dh 3 1 1 1 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0
Blndino 2b 3 0 0 0 Vazquez dh 3 1 2 2
S.Brmdz rf 2 0 0 0 M.Mldnd c 4 1 2 0
Benard ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Valle lf-rf 3 0 2 0

E_Cthbert. DP_Nicaragua 2, Puerto Rico 1. LOB_Nicaragua 2, Puerto Rico 6. 2B_Baez (1), Vazquez (1). HR_Miranda (1). RBI_Miranda (1), Baez (1), Mlendez 2 (2), Lindor (1), Vazquez 2 (2), Rivera 2 (2). CS_Montes (1).

Nicaragua 000 010 000 1
Puerto Rico 100 050 30x 9
IP H R ER BB SO
Nicaragua
C.Rdrgz 4 2 1 1 1 3
J.Rmrez L 0 1/3 3 4 4 1 1
E.Rmrez 0 2/3 2 1 1 0 0
Tellez 1 2/3 2 0 0 0 1
Gadea 0 1 3 0 2 0
Flores 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2
Puerto Rico
Stroman 4 2/3 2 1 1 0 2
Padilla W 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Rios 1 1 0 0 0 3
Undrwod 1 0 0 0 0 1
A.Mldnd 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pagan 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by C.Rdrgz (Lindor).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Con Messi como titular, PSG empata 0-0 ante Brest por la Ligue 1

Con Messi como titular, PSG empata 0-0 ante Brest por la Ligue 1

Hace 8 min

Pisada, giro y definición fallida: la gran jugada de Julián Álvarez en el triunfo de Manchester City

San Lorenzo defiende la punta de la Liga Profesional ante Gimnasia en el Nuevo Gasómetro

Detienen al luchador “Cuatrero”, por tentativa de homicidio en contra de Stephanie Vaquer

¿Competirá por el Premio Puskas?: espectacular gol desde la mitad de la cancha en el ascenso argentino

ENTRETENIMIENTO

LAPILLUS llena de color y K-Pop la CDMX

LAPILLUS llena de color y K-Pop la CDMX

Hace 50 min

Famosos al desnudo: de los hijos de Shakira “aburridos” en su primer show con Bizarrap al accidente de Rauw Alejandro

“Superman: Legacy” ya tendría director y sería el mismo James Gunn

¿Dua Lipa y Miley Cyrus se cayeron mal? Se ignoraron durante desfile de moda

“Sexo/Vida”: otros títulos para ver si te gustó el drama erótico de Netflix en tendencia

TENDENCIAS

Lo que debo saber antes de comprar una tarjeta gráfica y ser el mejor gamer

Lo que debo saber antes de comprar una tarjeta gráfica y ser el mejor gamer

Hace 2 horas

Cuál es la red social de Meta que competirá con Twitter

Fortnite deja de funcionar en Windows 7 y 8: cuáles son los motivos

Clonación de aplicaciones, gestos y cámaras: lo que llegará a Android 14

Llega GPT-4, la nueva versión de la inteligencia artificial ChatGPT