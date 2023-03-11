Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

|Nicaragua
|
|
|
|
|
|Puerto Rico
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|8
|
|Montes cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Leyton ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vasquez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mlendez rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Perez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivera 3b
|3
|1
|0
|2
|
|Cthbert 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Novoa c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Miranda dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blndino 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vazquez dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|S.Brmdz rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mldnd c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Benard ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valle lf-rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E_Cthbert. DP_Nicaragua 2, Puerto Rico 1. LOB_Nicaragua 2, Puerto Rico 6. 2B_Baez (1), Vazquez (1). HR_Miranda (1). RBI_Miranda (1), Baez (1), Mlendez 2 (2), Lindor (1), Vazquez 2 (2), Rivera 2 (2). CS_Montes (1).
|Nicaragua
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Puerto Rico
|100
|050
|30x
|—
|9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by C.Rdrgz (Lindor).