Phillies 6, Yankees 3

11 Mar, 2023
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 12 5 Totals 30 3 4 3
B.Stott 2b 3 0 1 0 LMahieu 1b 2 0 1 0
J.Rojas cf 2 0 0 0 B.Cwles 2b 1 0 0 0
Ed.Sosa ss 3 0 2 1 A.Judge rf 2 0 0 0
Hao.Lee 2b 2 0 1 0 Wagaman 1b 2 0 0 0
Da.Hall dh 4 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0
Ol.Dunn dh 1 0 0 0 Rosario lf 1 0 0 0
Kingery cf 3 1 2 0 Stanton dh 3 1 2 0
Mzzotti lf 2 1 1 0 Be.Rice dh 2 1 0 0
Clemens lf 3 1 1 0 A.Volpe ss 1 0 0 0
J.Cnley c 1 1 1 1 Sweeney ss 0 0 0 0
Ja.Cave rf 3 0 0 0 Dmnguez cf 3 1 1 2
J.Ortiz rf 1 0 1 0 A.Mejia cf 1 0 0 0
J.Haley 3b 1 0 1 1 Narvaez c 2 0 0 1
Mrtinez ss 0 1 0 0 N.Cuffo c 1 0 0 0
W.Tffey 1b 2 0 0 1 Wstbrok 2b 2 0 0 0
N.Pdkul 1b 1 0 1 1 K.Bttle rf 1 0 0 0
McDwell c 2 1 0 0 Hardman 3b 3 0 0 0
C.Cnnon 3b 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 020 010 030 - 6
NY Yankees 001 020 000 - 3

E_Clemens (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 10. 2B_Stott (1), Muzziotti (1), Clemens (1), Stanton (1). HR_Dominguez (4). SB_Cowles (1), Sweeney (1). CS_Sosa (1). SF_Toffey, Narvaez.

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Plassmeyer 1 2-3 2 0 0 4 2
Seelinger 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Vasquez 1 1 1 1 0 1
Strahm H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Brogdon BS, 0-1 1 1 2 1 0 2
Bowden 1 0 0 0 1 1
Walker W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
McArthur H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Schultz S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
German 2 1-3 3 2 2 0 3
Gomez 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Peralta 1 1 0 0 1 1
Holmes 1 2 1 1 0 0
King 1 0 0 0 1 1
Krook L, 0-1 1 2-3 5 3 3 1 1

HBP_by_Vasquez (Volpe), Holmes (McDowell).

Umpires_Home, D;J; Reyburn; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Mark Stewart; .

T_. A_10212

MLB baseballSportsAP

