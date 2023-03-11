Orioles 5, Twins 5

11 Mar, 2023
|Minnesota
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|3
|Bro.Lee ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D Andrd ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|C.Norby 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Larnach rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Vavra 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Grr Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lster 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|W.Cstro 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mntcstl 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Se.Gray 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Le.Diaz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wallner dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Stowers rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A.Prato dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kjrstad rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cntrras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Mzara dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Keirsey cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Handley dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T.White 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Sbato 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Klzsvry c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|LaMarre lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Holland lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliday ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|El.Soto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|M.Perez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|C.Cwser cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|101
|102
|-
|5
|Baltimore
|000
|110
|120
|-
|5
E_De Andrade (1), Castro (2). DP_Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Perez (1), Frazier (1), Mountcastle (4), Stowers (2), Kolozsvary (1), McKenna (1). HR_Gray (1), Wallner (1). SB_De Andrade (1). CS_Cameron (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Ryan
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Woods Richardson BS, 0-1
|2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Coulombe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stewart BS, 0-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Schulfer
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Nordlin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Bradish
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Givens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baker BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Povich
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Bazardo BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
HBP_by_Bazardo (Holland).
PB_Camargo.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Junior Valentine; .
T_2:45. A_6897