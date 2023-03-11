Orioles 5, Twins 5

Minnesota Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 36 5 11 3 Bro.Lee ss 3 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 2 0 1 0 D Andrd ss 2 0 1 1 C.Norby 2b 2 0 0 0 Larnach rf 2 0 0 0 T.Vavra 3b 2 0 1 0 Grr Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 J.Lster 3b 3 0 1 1 W.Cstro 3b 2 0 1 0 Mntcstl 1b 3 1 1 1 Se.Gray 3b 2 1 1 1 Le.Diaz 1b 1 0 0 0 Wallner dh 2 1 1 1 Stowers rf 3 0 1 1 A.Prato dh 1 0 0 0 Kjrstad rf 2 0 0 0 Wolters c 2 0 0 0 Au.Hays lf 3 0 0 0 Camargo c 2 0 0 0 Cameron lf 2 0 1 0 Cntrras cf 2 0 0 0 N.Mzara dh 2 0 1 0 Keirsey cf 2 1 1 0 Handley dh 0 1 0 0 T.White 1b 1 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 A.Sbato 1b 1 1 0 0 Klzsvry c 1 1 1 0 LaMarre lf 2 0 0 0 J.Mateo ss 3 1 1 0 Holland lf 0 0 0 0 Hlliday ss 1 0 0 0 El.Soto 2b 2 0 0 0 McKenna cf 3 0 2 0 M.Perez 2b 2 0 1 1 C.Cwser cf 0 1 0 0

Minnesota 000 101 102 - 5 Baltimore 000 110 120 - 5

E_De Andrade (1), Castro (2). DP_Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Perez (1), Frazier (1), Mountcastle (4), Stowers (2), Kolozsvary (1), McKenna (1). HR_Gray (1), Wallner (1). SB_De Andrade (1). CS_Cameron (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Ryan 3 2 0 0 0 4 Woods Richardson BS, 0-1 2 5 2 2 1 1 Coulombe 1 0 0 0 1 1 Stewart BS, 0-2 1 2 1 1 1 1 Schulfer 2-3 2 2 0 2 1 Nordlin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0

Baltimore Bradish 4 2 1 1 1 8 Givens 1 1 0 0 0 2 Baker BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 Povich 2 1 1 1 3 3 Bazardo BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 3

HBP_by_Bazardo (Holland).

PB_Camargo.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Junior Valentine; .

T_2:45. A_6897