NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Boston 63 49 9 5 103 239 135 26-3-3 23-6-2 11-4-3 m-Carolina 63 43 12 8 94 217 158 23-7-2 20-5-6 16-4-1 m-New Jersey 64 42 16 6 90 229 176 18-12-2 24-4-4 13-5-2 a-Toronto 64 39 17 8 86 216 171 23-6-4 16-11-4 9-5-2 a-Tampa Bay 65 38 21 6 82 228 202 23-5-5 15-16-1 10-8-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 64 36 19 9 81 213 182 17-11-4 19-8-5 8-7-1 N.Y. Islanders 67 34 25 8 76 195 182 20-11-3 14-14-5 13-5-1 Pittsburgh 64 32 22 10 74 209 207 17-9-5 15-13-5 6-7-5 Florida 66 33 27 6 72 225 221 19-10-3 14-17-3 11-4-2 Ottawa 64 33 27 4 70 204 202 19-12-2 14-15-2 12-6-0 Washington 66 31 28 7 69 203 199 15-13-4 16-15-3 10-6-2 Buffalo 64 32 28 4 68 237 234 13-18-2 19-10-2 9-10-1 Detroit 64 29 26 9 67 192 211 16-12-4 13-14-5 6-11-2 Philadelphia 65 24 30 11 59 168 212 12-15-4 12-15-7 6-10-5 Montreal 65 26 33 6 58 179 233 14-15-3 12-18-3 4-12-1 Columbus 64 20 37 7 47 167 239 13-19-2 7-18-5 4-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div p-Vegas 65 39 20 6 84 208 182 21-13-1 18-7-5 8-7-2 p-Los Angeles 66 38 20 8 84 227 219 20-9-2 18-11-6 10-4-2 c-Dallas 65 35 17 13 83 225 175 17-9-8 18-8-5 13-3-4 c-Minnesota 65 37 21 7 81 186 171 21-10-3 16-11-4 11-7-0 p-Seattle 65 37 22 6 80 229 207 16-13-3 21-9-3 10-7-2 Edmonton 66 36 22 8 80 254 221 16-12-5 20-10-3 10-6-0 c-Colorado 63 35 22 6 76 203 179 17-11-5 18-11-1 12-5-1 Winnipeg 65 36 26 3 75 202 183 21-11-2 15-15-1 14-6-0 Calgary 66 29 24 13 71 204 204 15-14-3 14-10-10 9-4-3 Nashville 62 31 24 7 69 179 184 16-11-3 15-13-4 7-9-3 St. Louis 64 28 31 5 61 197 235 14-14-4 14-17-1 7-11-1 Vancouver 64 27 32 5 59 217 251 14-17-1 13-15-4 11-5-0 Arizona 65 23 32 10 56 181 230 16-11-3 7-21-7 7-8-4 Anaheim 66 22 35 9 53 168 266 11-16-2 11-19-7 7-9-2 Chicago 65 22 37 6 50 164 233 13-18-3 9-19-3 5-13-1 San Jose 66 19 35 12 50 191 252 6-18-8 13-17-4 3-9-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Carolina 1, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Dallas 10, Buffalo 4

N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 3, SO

Vegas 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

New Jersey 3, Washington 2, SO

Edmonton 3, Boston 2

St. Louis 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 5, Colorado 2

Arizona 4, Nashville 1

Ottawa 5, Seattle 4

Friday's Games

Florida 4, Chicago 3, OT

Anaheim 3, Calgary 1

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.