NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Boston 63 49 9 5 103 239 135 m-Carolina 63 43 12 8 94 217 158 m-New Jersey 64 42 16 6 90 229 176 a-Toronto 64 39 17 8 86 216 171 a-Tampa Bay 65 38 21 6 82 228 202 m-N.Y. Rangers 64 36 19 9 81 213 182 N.Y. Islanders 67 34 25 8 76 195 182 Pittsburgh 64 32 22 10 74 209 207 Florida 66 33 27 6 72 225 221 Ottawa 64 33 27 4 70 204 202 Washington 66 31 28 7 69 203 199 Buffalo 64 32 28 4 68 237 234 Detroit 64 29 26 9 67 192 211 Philadelphia 65 24 30 11 59 168 212 Montreal 65 26 33 6 58 179 233 Columbus 64 20 37 7 47 167 239

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA p-Vegas 65 39 20 6 84 208 182 p-Los Angeles 66 38 20 8 84 227 219 c-Dallas 65 35 17 13 83 225 175 c-Minnesota 65 37 21 7 81 186 171 p-Seattle 65 37 22 6 80 229 207 Edmonton 66 36 22 8 80 254 221 c-Colorado 63 35 22 6 76 203 179 Winnipeg 65 36 26 3 75 202 183 Calgary 66 29 24 13 71 204 204 Nashville 62 31 24 7 69 179 184 St. Louis 64 28 31 5 61 197 235 Vancouver 64 27 32 5 59 217 251 Arizona 65 23 32 10 56 181 230 Anaheim 66 22 35 9 53 168 266 Chicago 65 22 37 6 50 164 233 San Jose 66 19 35 12 50 191 252

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Carolina 1, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Dallas 10, Buffalo 4

N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 3, SO

Vegas 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

New Jersey 3, Washington 2, SO

Edmonton 3, Boston 2

St. Louis 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 5, Colorado 2

Arizona 4, Nashville 1

Ottawa 5, Seattle 4

Friday's Games

Florida 4, Chicago 3, OT

Anaheim 3, Calgary 1

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.