English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Man City 2, Newcastle 0
Arsenal 3, Bournemouth 2
Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 0
Brentford vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Brighton 4, West Ham 0
Chelsea 1, Leeds 0
Wolverhampton 1, Tottenham 0
Southampton 1, Leicester 0
Sunday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 2, Everton 2
Liverpool 7, Man United 0
Monday's Match
Brentford 3, Fulham 2
Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth 1, Liverpool 0
Everton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Fulham vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 3:30 p.m.
Southampton vs. Brentford, 3:30 p.m.
Friday's Match
Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle, 4 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Brentford vs. Leicester, 11 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Fulham, 11 a.m. ppd
Southampton vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Everton, 1:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Man United, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m. ppd
England Championship
Friday's Match
Hull 2, West Brom 0
Saturday's Matches
Blackburn 1, Sheffield United 0
Cardiff 2, Bristol City 0
Blackpool 0, Burnley 0
Huddersfield 0, Coventry 4
Luton Town 1, Swansea 0
Middlesbrough 5, Reading 0
Millwall 2, Norwich 3
Rotherham 3, QPR 1
Sunderland 1, Stoke 5
Watford 0, Preston 0
Wigan 1, Birmingham 1
Tuesday's Matches
Huddersfield 0, Bristol City 0
Reading 0, Sheffield United 1
West Brom 1, Wigan 0
Friday's Match
Stoke 3, Blackburn 2
Saturday's Matches
Bristol City 2, Blackpool 0
Birmingham vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Norwich vs. Sunderland, 8 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Blackpool vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Birmingham, 3:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Coventry, 3:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 4 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Blackburn vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. West Brom, 3:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Norwich, 3:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Burnley, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Sheffield United, 4 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Blackpool vs. Coventry, 11 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Preston, 11 a.m.
Millwall vs. Huddersfield, 11 a.m.
QPR vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.
Reading vs. Hull, 11 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Cardiff, 11 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 11 a.m. ppd
Stoke vs. Norwich, 11 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.
Watford vs. Wigan, 11 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Blackburn vs. Burnley, 8 a.m. ppd
Swansea vs. Bristol City, 8:30 a.m.
England League One
Saturday's Matches
Morecambe 0, Bolton 0
Accrington Stanley 2, Forest Green 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Barnsley 0
Cambridge United 0, Portsmouth 1
Cheltenham 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Derby 2, Shrewsbury 2
Ipswich 4, Burton Albion 0
Lincoln 1, Oxford United 0
Plymouth 2, Charlton 0
Port Vale 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Peterborough 0
Wycombe 1, Exeter 1
Tuesday's Matches
Barnsley 3, Portsmouth 1
Wycombe 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Ipswich 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Peterborough 2, Shrewsbury 1
Cheltenham 0, Lincoln 0
Cambridge United 1, Morecambe 1
Plymouth 2, Derby 1
Saturday's Matches
Barnsley vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 3:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 3:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 3:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Lincoln vs. Peterborough, 9 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 11 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth, 11 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Charlton, 11 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Exeter, 11 a.m.
Derby vs. Fleetwood Town, 11 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Forest Green, 11 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Burton Albion, 11 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Barnsley, 11 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 3:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 4 p.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 1, Mansfield Town 3
Bradford 2, Colchester 0
Carlisle 2, Grimsby Town 0
Harrogate Town 0, Gillingham 0
Leyton Orient 1, Swindon 1
Northampton 1, Crawley Town 0
Rochdale 2, Stevenage 0
Salford 3, Newport County 1
Stockport County 0, Doncaster 0
Sutton United 1, Crewe 1
Tranmere 1, Hartlepool 1
Walsall 0, Barrow 1
Tuesday's Matches
Stockport County 0, Gillingham 0
Doncaster 0, Harrogate Town 2
Walsall 0, Bradford 0
Grimsby Town 1, Newport County 1
Sutton United 3, Crawley Town 0
Friday's Match
Crewe 4, Salford 3
Saturday's Matches
Barrow vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd
Newport County vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Sutton United vs. Grimsby Town, 3:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Crewe, 3:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Swindon, 3:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 3:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Bradford vs. Hartlepool, 9 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Crawley Town, 11 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Barrow, 11 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Colchester, 11 a.m.
Northampton vs. Crewe, 11 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Swindon, 11 a.m.
Salford vs. Doncaster, 11 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Mansfield Town, 11 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Newport County, 11 a.m.
Walsall vs. Gillingham, 11 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 3:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 3:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town, 3:45 p.m.
England National League
Friday's Match
Southend 0, Barnet 1
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot 1, Torquay United 1
Bromley 1, Notts County 1
Dagenham and Redbridge 2, York City FC 1
Dorking Wanderers 0, Halifax Town 0
Gateshead FC 1, Chesterfield 2
Oldham 0, Boreham Wood 2
Scunthorpe 0, Eastleigh 1
Solihull Moors 2, Maidstone United FC 0
Wealdstone 4, Altrincham 0
Yeovil 0, Woking 1
Maidenhead United 2, Wrexham 2
Tuesday's Matches
Bromley 0, York City FC 3
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Wrexham 4
Dorking Wanderers 2, Barnet 1
Gateshead FC 0, Halifax Town 0
Maidenhead United 0, Boreham Wood 1
Oldham 1, Woking 0
Scunthorpe 2, Altrincham 0
Solihull Moors 3, Torquay United 2
Southend 1, Chesterfield 2
Wealdstone 2, Maidstone United FC 1
Yeovil 1, Eastleigh 0
Saturday's Matches
Altrincham vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m. ppd
Barnet vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd
Boreham Wood vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m. ppd
Chesterfield vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. ppd
Maidstone United FC vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd
Torquay United vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
York City FC vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m. ppd
Notts County vs. Dorking Wanderers, 12:20 p.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Boreham Wood vs. Southend, 3:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Eastleigh, 3:45 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Scunthorpe, 3:45 p.m.
York City FC vs. Altrincham, 3:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Aldershot, 3:45 p.m.
Barnet vs. Yeovil, 3:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield, 3:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Woking vs. Chesterfield, 8:30 a.m.
Barnet vs. Notts County, 11 a.m.
Bromley vs. Wrexham, 11 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Oldham, 11 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Altrincham, 11 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Yeovil, 11 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Torquay United, 11 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Maidstone United FC, 11 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Wealdstone, 11 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Boreham Wood, 11 a.m.
Southend vs. Aldershot, 11 a.m.
York City FC vs. Dorking Wanderers, 11 a.m.