Dodgers 13, Giants 8

Los Angeles San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 13 12 12 Totals 39 8 14 6 Heyward cf 3 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 3 0 0 0 Bu.Reed cf 1 2 1 2 Matheny rf 3 0 0 0 M.Vrgas 2b 4 2 2 0 J.Davis 1b 3 1 1 0 J.Jones 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Mahan 1b 2 0 0 0 C.Tylor ss 2 2 0 0 B.Sabol dh 3 3 3 2 Leonard ss 1 0 0 0 Schmitt ss 4 0 3 0 S.Dggar rf 5 1 2 4 Glwenke 2b 1 1 0 0 Ry.Ward dh 5 0 1 1 Is.Diaz 2b 3 1 1 1 Wlliams 3b 5 1 2 3 W.Wlson ss 2 1 1 2 B.Zmmer lf 5 2 2 0 R.Perez c 2 0 1 0 De.Mann 1b 4 2 1 2 A.Wynns c 1 1 0 0 Freitas c 2 1 1 0 Johnson cf 4 0 1 1 Cartaya c 1 0 0 0 Munguia cf 1 0 1 0 Proctor 3b 4 0 2 0 Pscotty lf 3 0 0 0

LA Dodgers 000 524 200 - 13 San Francisco 010 020 203 - 8

E_Reed (1), Wynns (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Los Angeles 4, San Francisco 11. 2B_Vargas (3), Duggar (1), Davis (1), Wilson (1), Proctor (2). 3B_Williams (1). HR_Reed (1), Duggar (1), Williams (2), Mann (1), Sabol (3), Diaz (2). SB_Sabol (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Covey W, 1-0 3 5 1 1 0 6 Miller 1 4 2 2 0 3 Scott 1 1 0 0 1 1 Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 0 Almonte 1 2 2 2 1 1 Cyr 1 0 0 0 0 3 Fisher 2-3 3 3 3 2 1 Bettencourt 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Cobb 3 2 1 1 0 5 Long L, 0-1, BS, 0-2 2-3 4 4 4 1 2 Gates 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Llovera 1 2 2 2 0 1 Cruz 2-3 0 4 4 4 1 Frisbee 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 3 Adon 1 0 0 0 0 2 Helvey 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Graterol (Proctor).

Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Dan Merzel; .

T_. A_11294