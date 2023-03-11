Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Dodgers 13, Giants 8

11 Mar, 2023
Los Angeles San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 13 12 12 Totals 39 8 14 6
Heyward cf 3 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 3 0 0 0
Bu.Reed cf 1 2 1 2 Matheny rf 3 0 0 0
M.Vrgas 2b 4 2 2 0 J.Davis 1b 3 1 1 0
J.Jones 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Mahan 1b 2 0 0 0
C.Tylor ss 2 2 0 0 B.Sabol dh 3 3 3 2
Leonard ss 1 0 0 0 Schmitt ss 4 0 3 0
S.Dggar rf 5 1 2 4 Glwenke 2b 1 1 0 0
Ry.Ward dh 5 0 1 1 Is.Diaz 2b 3 1 1 1
Wlliams 3b 5 1 2 3 W.Wlson ss 2 1 1 2
B.Zmmer lf 5 2 2 0 R.Perez c 2 0 1 0
De.Mann 1b 4 2 1 2 A.Wynns c 1 1 0 0
Freitas c 2 1 1 0 Johnson cf 4 0 1 1
Cartaya c 1 0 0 0 Munguia cf 1 0 1 0
Proctor 3b 4 0 2 0
Pscotty lf 3 0 0 0
LA Dodgers 000 524 200 - 13
San Francisco 010 020 203 - 8

E_Reed (1), Wynns (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Los Angeles 4, San Francisco 11. 2B_Vargas (3), Duggar (1), Davis (1), Wilson (1), Proctor (2). 3B_Williams (1). HR_Reed (1), Duggar (1), Williams (2), Mann (1), Sabol (3), Diaz (2). SB_Sabol (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Covey W, 1-0 3 5 1 1 0 6
Miller 1 4 2 2 0 3
Scott 1 1 0 0 1 1
Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 0
Almonte 1 2 2 2 1 1
Cyr 1 0 0 0 0 3
Fisher 2-3 3 3 3 2 1
Bettencourt 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Cobb 3 2 1 1 0 5
Long L, 0-1, BS, 0-2 2-3 4 4 4 1 2
Gates 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Llovera 1 2 2 2 0 1
Cruz 2-3 0 4 4 4 1
Frisbee 1 1-3 4 2 2 0 3
Adon 1 0 0 0 0 2
Helvey 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Graterol (Proctor).

Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Dan Merzel; .

T_. A_11294

