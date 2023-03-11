Dodgers 13, Giants 8

11 Mar, 2023
|Los Angeles
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|13
|12
|12
|Totals
|39
|8
|14
|6
|Heyward cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bu.Reed cf
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Matheny rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Vrgas 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|J.Davis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Jones 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mahan 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ss
|2
|2
|0
|0
|B.Sabol dh
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Leonard ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schmitt ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|S.Dggar rf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Glwenke 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ry.Ward dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Is.Diaz 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Wlliams 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|W.Wlson ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|B.Zmmer lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|De.Mann 1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|A.Wynns c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Freitas c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Johnson cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cartaya c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Munguia cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Proctor 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Pscotty lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|LA Dodgers
|000
|524
|200
|-
|13
|San Francisco
|010
|020
|203
|-
|8
E_Reed (1), Wynns (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Los Angeles 4, San Francisco 11. 2B_Vargas (3), Duggar (1), Davis (1), Wilson (1), Proctor (2). 3B_Williams (1). HR_Reed (1), Duggar (1), Williams (2), Mann (1), Sabol (3), Diaz (2). SB_Sabol (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Covey W, 1-0
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Miller
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Scott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Graterol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Cyr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Fisher
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Bettencourt
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|Cobb
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Long L, 0-1, BS, 0-2
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Gates
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Llovera
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Cruz
|2-3
|0
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Frisbee
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Adon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Helvey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Graterol (Proctor).
Umpires_Home, Jacob Metz; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Dan Merzel; .
T_. A_11294