BNP Paribas Open Results

Friday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,800,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Friday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 64

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (29), Japan, 6-4, 6-0.

Cameron Norrie (10), Britain, def. Tung-Lin Wu, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-4.

Casper Ruud (3), Norway, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp (28), Netherlands, 7-5, 3-2, ret.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (22), Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Jason Kubler, Australia, def. Grigor Dimitrov (21), Bulgaria, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 3-0, ret.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, 7-6 (0), 4-6, 7-6 (5).

Women's Singles

Round of 64

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Donna Vekic (29), Croatia, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Jelena Ostapenko (24), Latvia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Belinda Bencic (9), Switzerland, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova (16), Czech Republic, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-2.

Anhelina Kalinina (27), Ukraine, def. Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Veronika Kudermetova (11), Russia, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 6-2, 6-0.

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Zhang Shuai (22), China, 3-0, ret.

Petra Kvitova (15), Czech Republic, def. Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, 6-1, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (8), Colombia, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 10-3.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (6), Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (8), Australia, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Magda Linette, Poland, and Caty McNally, United States, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, 6-3, 6-2.