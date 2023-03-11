Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Blue Jays 8, Orioles 6

11 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 31 8 7 8
T.Vavra 2b 3 1 1 0 Sprnger rf 4 1 1 3
C.Norby 2b 2 0 2 1 N.Lukes cf 1 0 0 0
Hndrson 3b 2 0 0 0 Bchette ss 4 0 0 0
Hlliday ss 2 0 1 0 Br.Belt dh 1 1 1 0
O'Hearn lf 2 1 0 0 Ritchie dh 1 1 0 0
Kjrstad lf 1 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0
Cordero rf 3 2 3 2 Mrtinez 3b 1 1 1 2
Nustrom rf 1 0 0 0 D.Vrsho lf 1 0 0 1
Wstburg ss 3 0 0 0 V.Capra lf 1 0 0 0
C.Preto 3b 1 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0
J.Lster 1b 3 0 1 0 S.Brman c 2 0 0 0
C.Terry 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Bggio 1b 2 1 0 0
Cameron dh 3 0 1 2 An.Sosa 1b 1 0 0 0
Grenier dh 1 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 3 2 2 1
C.Cwser cf 3 0 0 0 Lntigua 2b 1 0 0 0
Z.Wtson cf 1 1 0 0 Krmaier cf 2 1 1 1
Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 A.Brger rf 1 0 0 0
Handley c 2 0 0 0
Baltimore 012 001 002 - 6
Toronto 011 004 20(x) - 8

E_Henderson (1), Jimenez (1). LOB_Baltimore 7, Toronto 5. 2B_Norby (3), Cordero 2 (2), Cameron (1), Belt (1), Espinal (1). 3B_Espinal (1). HR_Springer (2), Martinez (2). SF_Varsho.

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Voth 2 2-3 3 2 2 3 0
Garrett 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Perez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Baumann 2 4 6 6 2 2
Gillaspie 1 0 0 0 0 2
Loeprich 1 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Bassitt 3 4 3 3 1 5
Eisert 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romano 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Juenger 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Richards W, 1-0 1 2 1 1 0 1
Burnette 1 2 0 0 0 2
Peacock 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jackson 2-3 1 1 0 0 1

Balk_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Randy Rosenberg; .

T_2:43. A_5805

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

San Lorenzo goleó 4-0 a Gimnasia y quedó como único líder: cómo sigue la agenda de la Liga Profesional

San Lorenzo goleó 4-0 a Gimnasia y quedó como único líder: cómo sigue la agenda de la Liga Profesional

Hace 5 min

Con una asistencia magistral de Messi, PSG venció con lo justo al Brest en la Ligue 1

Pisada, giro y definición fallida: la gran jugada de Julián Álvarez en el triunfo de Manchester City

Detuvieron al luchador “Cuatrero”, por tentativa de homicidio en contra de su novia Stephanie Vaquer

¿Competirá por el Premio Puskas?: espectacular gol desde la mitad de la cancha en el ascenso argentino

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Toñita se defenderá legalmente contra Myriam Montemayor tras medidas de protección

Toñita se defenderá legalmente contra Myriam Montemayor tras medidas de protección

Hace 1 hora

“Me enteré por un video que terminamos”: así supo Parejita López que él y Yulianna Peniche rompieron

LAPILLUS llena de color y K-Pop la CDMX

Famosos al desnudo: de los hijos de Shakira “aburridos” en su primer show con Bizarrap al accidente de Rauw Alejandro

“Superman: Legacy” ya tendría director y sería el mismo James Gunn

TENDENCIAS

Creatividad, estilo y audacia: qué dejó la pasarela del BAFWEEK 2023

Creatividad, estilo y audacia: qué dejó la pasarela del BAFWEEK 2023

Hace 1 hora

Esta aplicación protege los datos de quienes tienen un móvil Samsung

Lo que debo saber antes de comprar una tarjeta gráfica y ser el mejor gamer

Cuál es la red social de Meta que competirá con Twitter

Fortnite deja de funcionar en Windows 7 y 8: cuáles son los motivos