Agencias

Angels 11, Diamondbacks 10

11 Mar, 2023
Arizona Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 10 19 10 Totals 38 11 15 11
N.Ahmed ss 4 0 1 2 Phllips cf 3 1 1 1
Dzenack 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Mniak cf 2 1 2 1
C.Kelly c 4 1 2 0 B.Drury ss 3 1 1 0
Roberts lf 1 1 1 0 Li.Soto ss 2 0 0 0
McCrthy cf 2 0 0 0 J.Walsh rf 3 1 1 0
P.Evans 1b 2 0 1 1 J.Adams rf 2 1 1 1
C.Wlker 1b 3 0 2 0 A.Rndon 3b 3 3 3 3
Kennedy 2b 2 1 2 0 Blakely 3b 1 0 0 0
Lngoria 3b 2 0 0 1 Renfroe lf 2 1 2 0
J.Hager ss 2 1 1 2 Barrera lf 1 0 0 0
P.Smith dh 3 0 0 0 O'Hoppe dh 3 1 1 2
English dh 2 0 0 0 Cabbage dh 1 0 0 0
Cstillo lf 3 3 3 0 Ja.Lamb 1b 3 0 0 0
Higgins c 2 0 1 0 T.Jones 1b 1 0 0 0
Y.Munoz 2b 3 1 2 0 M.Stssi c 3 1 2 2
Vkovich rf 2 0 1 0 Wallach c 1 0 0 0
Canzone rf 3 2 2 4 K.Paris 2b 3 0 1 1
W.Ptino cf 2 0 0 0 Plcncia 2b 1 0 0 0
Arizona 110 203 210 - 10
LA Angels 402 031 10(x) - 11

E_Longoria (1). DP_Arizona 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Arizona 9, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Roberts (2), Castillo 3 (4), Canzone (3), Moniak (2), Renfroe (2), O'Hoppe (1), Stassi 2 (2). HR_Hager (1), Canzone (1), Phillips (1), Moniak (1), Adams (1), Rendon (2). SB_Munoz (1). CS_Barrera (1). SF_Longoria.

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Davies 2 8 6 6 1 2
Ferguson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Vargas 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Gilbert 1 2-3 6 4 4 1 0
McGough 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Familia 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Frias 1 0 0 0 1 2
Los Angeles
Suarez 3 5 2 2 0 1
Warren 1 3 2 2 0 1
Holder 1 0 0 0 0 1
Moore 1 4 3 3 0 1
Estevez 1 2 2 2 0 2
Crow 1 3 1 1 0 1
Armstrong 2-3 2 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Suarez (McCarthy).

PB_Wallach.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Brock Ballou; .

T_2:50. A_9622

