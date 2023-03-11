Angels 11, Diamondbacks 10

11 Mar, 2023
|Arizona
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|10
|19
|10
|Totals
|38
|11
|15
|11
|N.Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Phllips cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Dzenack 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mniak cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|B.Drury ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Roberts lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Li.Soto ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCrthy cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Walsh rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|P.Evans 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Adams rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|A.Rndon 3b
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Kennedy 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Blakely 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Renfroe lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|J.Hager ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Barrera lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Smith dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hoppe dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|English dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cabbage dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo lf
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Ja.Lamb 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Higgins c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Jones 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Munoz 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|M.Stssi c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Vkovich rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wallach c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Canzone rf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|K.Paris 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|W.Ptino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plcncia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|110
|203
|210
|-
|10
|LA Angels
|402
|031
|10(x)
|-
|11
E_Longoria (1). DP_Arizona 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Arizona 9, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Roberts (2), Castillo 3 (4), Canzone (3), Moniak (2), Renfroe (2), O'Hoppe (1), Stassi 2 (2). HR_Hager (1), Canzone (1), Phillips (1), Moniak (1), Adams (1), Rendon (2). SB_Munoz (1). CS_Barrera (1). SF_Longoria.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Davies
|2
|8
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Ferguson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gilbert
|1
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|0
|McGough
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Familia
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Frias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Los Angeles
|Suarez
|3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Warren
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moore
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Estevez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Crow
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Armstrong
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Suarez (McCarthy).
PB_Wallach.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Brock Ballou; .
T_2:50. A_9622