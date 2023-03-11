Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CREW5-HATCH CLOSING-UNDOCKING

Por REUTERSyMAR 11

11 Mar, 2023
Hatch closes on the ISS as crew prepares to return to Earth

Start: 11 Mar 2023 05:01 GMT

End: 11 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

SPACE - Hatch closes on the International Space Station as NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 prepares to return to Earth.

SCHEDULE:

0515GMT - hatch closing

0705GMT - undocking

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: In space

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

