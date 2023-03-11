ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CREW5-HATCH CLOSING-UNDOCKING

11 Mar, 2023
Hatch closes on the ISS as crew prepares to return to Earth
Start: 11 Mar 2023 05:01 GMT
End: 11 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT
SPACE - Hatch closes on the International Space Station as NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 prepares to return to Earth.
SCHEDULE:
0515GMT - hatch closing
0705GMT - undocking
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo
DIGITAL: For editorial use only. Do not obscure logo
Source: NASA TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: In space
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com