Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--6561-INDONESIA-VOLCANO/UGC

Por REUTERSyMAR 11

11 Mar, 2023
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts

Start: 11 Mar 2023 08:04 GMT

End: 11 Mar 2023 08:05 GMT

Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupted on Saturday, spewing hot cloud up to seven kilometres, the country's disaster management agency said in a statement.

