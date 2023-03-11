ADVISORY --FLASH--6561-INDONESIA-VOLCANO/UGC

11 Mar, 2023
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
Start: 11 Mar 2023 08:04 GMT
End: 11 Mar 2023 08:05 GMT
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupted on Saturday, spewing hot cloud up to seven kilometres, the country's disaster management agency said in a statement.
Restrictions:
Broadcast: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY SUMO SULIS / NO RESALE
Digital: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY SUMO SULIS / NO RESALE
Source: SUMO SULIS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Indonesia
Topic: Weather
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com