ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/

National People's Congress holds its fourth plenary session

Start: 11 Mar 2023 01:20 GMT

End: 11 Mar 2023 03:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - National People's Congress holds its fourth plenary session to appoint China's premier, vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission (CMC) among other issues.

