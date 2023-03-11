Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/

Por REUTERSyMAR 11

11 Mar, 2023
National People's Congress holds its fourth plenary session

Start: 11 Mar 2023 01:20 GMT

End: 11 Mar 2023 03:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - National People's Congress holds its fourth plenary session to appoint China's premier, vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission (CMC) among other issues.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - Event starts

0130GMT - CCTV live feed starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use China

DIGITAL: No use China

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

