ADVISORY CHINA-PARLIAMENT/

11 Mar, 2023
National People's Congress holds its fourth plenary session
Start: 11 Mar 2023 01:20 GMT
End: 11 Mar 2023 03:30 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - National People's Congress holds its fourth plenary session to appoint China's premier, vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission (CMC) among other issues.
SCHEDULE:
0100GMT - Event starts
0130GMT - CCTV live feed starts
