NHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|63
|49
|9
|5
|103
|239
|135
|Toronto
|64
|39
|17
|8
|86
|216
|171
|Tampa Bay
|65
|38
|21
|6
|82
|228
|202
|Florida
|65
|32
|27
|6
|70
|221
|218
|Ottawa
|63
|32
|27
|4
|68
|199
|198
|Buffalo
|64
|32
|28
|4
|68
|237
|234
|Detroit
|64
|29
|26
|9
|67
|192
|211
|Montreal
|65
|26
|33
|6
|58
|179
|233
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|63
|43
|12
|8
|94
|217
|158
|New Jersey
|64
|42
|16
|6
|90
|229
|176
|N.Y. Rangers
|64
|36
|19
|9
|81
|213
|182
|N.Y. Islanders
|67
|34
|25
|8
|76
|195
|182
|Pittsburgh
|64
|32
|22
|10
|74
|209
|207
|Washington
|66
|31
|28
|7
|69
|203
|199
|Philadelphia
|65
|24
|30
|11
|59
|168
|212
|Columbus
|64
|20
|37
|7
|47
|167
|239
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|65
|35
|17
|13
|83
|225
|175
|Minnesota
|65
|37
|21
|7
|81
|186
|171
|Colorado
|62
|35
|21
|6
|76
|201
|174
|Winnipeg
|65
|36
|26
|3
|75
|202
|183
|Nashville
|61
|31
|23
|7
|69
|178
|180
|St. Louis
|63
|27
|31
|5
|59
|193
|233
|Arizona
|64
|22
|32
|10
|54
|177
|229
|Chicago
|64
|22
|37
|5
|49
|161
|229
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|65
|39
|20
|6
|84
|208
|182
|Los Angeles
|65
|37
|20
|8
|82
|222
|217
|Seattle
|64
|37
|21
|6
|80
|225
|202
|Edmonton
|66
|36
|22
|8
|80
|254
|221
|Calgary
|65
|29
|23
|13
|71
|203
|201
|Vancouver
|64
|27
|32
|5
|59
|217
|251
|Anaheim
|65
|21
|35
|9
|51
|165
|265
|San Jose
|65
|19
|34
|12
|50
|189
|248
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 2
Detroit 4, Chicago 3
Vancouver 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Thursday's Games
Carolina 1, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Dallas 10, Buffalo 4
N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 3, SO
Vegas 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
New Jersey 3, Washington 2, SO
Edmonton 3, Boston 2
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.