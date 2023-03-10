Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Conference Glance

10 Mar, 2023
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Boston 63 49 9 5 103 239 135
m-Carolina 63 43 12 8 94 217 158
m-New Jersey 64 42 16 6 90 229 176
a-Toronto 64 39 17 8 86 216 171
a-Tampa Bay 65 38 21 6 82 228 202
m-N.Y. Rangers 64 36 19 9 81 213 182
N.Y. Islanders 67 34 25 8 76 195 182
Pittsburgh 64 32 22 10 74 209 207
Florida 65 32 27 6 70 221 218
Washington 66 31 28 7 69 203 199
Ottawa 63 32 27 4 68 199 198
Buffalo 64 32 28 4 68 237 234
Detroit 64 29 26 9 67 192 211
Philadelphia 65 24 30 11 59 168 212
Montreal 65 26 33 6 58 179 233
Columbus 64 20 37 7 47 167 239

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
p-Vegas 65 39 20 6 84 208 182
c-Dallas 65 35 17 13 83 225 175
p-Los Angeles 65 37 20 8 82 222 217
c-Minnesota 65 37 21 7 81 186 171
p-Seattle 64 37 21 6 80 225 202
Edmonton 66 36 22 8 80 254 221
c-Colorado 62 35 21 6 76 201 174
Winnipeg 65 36 26 3 75 202 183
Calgary 65 29 23 13 71 203 201
Nashville 61 31 23 7 69 178 180
St. Louis 63 27 31 5 59 193 233
Vancouver 64 27 32 5 59 217 251
Arizona 64 22 32 10 54 177 229
Anaheim 65 21 35 9 51 165 265
San Jose 65 19 34 12 50 189 248
Chicago 64 22 37 5 49 161 229

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 2

Detroit 4, Chicago 3

Vancouver 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Thursday's Games

Carolina 1, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Dallas 10, Buffalo 4

N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 3, SO

Vegas 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

New Jersey 3, Washington 2, SO

Edmonton 3, Boston 2

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

