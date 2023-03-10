NBA Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|46
|21
|.687
|—
|Philadelphia
|43
|22
|.662
|2
|New York
|39
|28
|.582
|7
|Brooklyn
|37
|29
|.561
|8½
|Toronto
|32
|35
|.478
|14
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|35
|32
|.522
|—
|Atlanta
|33
|33
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|31
|35
|.470
|3½
|Orlando
|27
|40
|.403
|8
|Charlotte
|22
|46
|.324
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|18
|.727
|—
|Cleveland
|42
|26
|.618
|7
|Chicago
|30
|36
|.455
|18
|Indiana
|30
|37
|.448
|18½
|Detroit
|15
|52
|.224
|33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|39
|26
|.600
|—
|Dallas
|34
|33
|.507
|6
|New Orleans
|32
|34
|.485
|7½
|San Antonio
|16
|49
|.246
|23
|Houston
|15
|51
|.227
|24½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|46
|20
|.697
|—
|Minnesota
|34
|33
|.507
|12½
|Utah
|32
|35
|.478
|14½
|Oklahoma City
|31
|35
|.470
|15
|Portland
|31
|35
|.470
|15
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sacramento
|38
|26
|.594
|—
|Phoenix
|37
|29
|.561
|2
|L.A. Clippers
|35
|33
|.515
|5
|Golden State
|34
|33
|.507
|5½
|L.A. Lakers
|32
|34
|.485
|7
___
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 122, Washington 120
Boston 115, Portland 93
New Orleans 113, Dallas 106
Cleveland 104, Miami 100
Chicago 117, Denver 96
Phoenix 132, Oklahoma City 101
L.A. Clippers 108, Toronto 100
Thursday's Games
Charlotte 113, Detroit 103
Utah 131, Orlando 124
Indiana 134, Houston 125, OT
Memphis 131, Golden State 110
Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 113
New York at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
New York at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Brooklyn at Denver, 3:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.