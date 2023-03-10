Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
NBA Glance

10 Mar, 2023
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 46 21 .687
Philadelphia 43 22 .662 2
New York 39 28 .582 7
Brooklyn 37 29 .561
Toronto 32 35 .478 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 35 32 .522
Atlanta 33 33 .500
Washington 31 35 .470
Orlando 27 40 .403 8
Charlotte 22 46 .324 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 18 .727
Cleveland 42 26 .618 7
Chicago 30 36 .455 18
Indiana 30 37 .448 18½
Detroit 15 52 .224 33½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB
Memphis 39 26 .600
Dallas 34 33 .507 6
New Orleans 32 34 .485
San Antonio 16 49 .246 23
Houston 15 51 .227 24½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB
Denver 46 20 .697
Minnesota 34 33 .507 12½
Utah 32 35 .478 14½
Oklahoma City 31 35 .470 15
Portland 31 35 .470 15

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB
Sacramento 38 26 .594
Phoenix 37 29 .561 2
L.A. Clippers 35 33 .515 5
Golden State 34 33 .507
L.A. Lakers 32 34 .485 7

___

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 122, Washington 120

Boston 115, Portland 93

New Orleans 113, Dallas 106

Cleveland 104, Miami 100

Chicago 117, Denver 96

Phoenix 132, Oklahoma City 101

L.A. Clippers 108, Toronto 100

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 113, Detroit 103

Utah 131, Orlando 124

Indiana 134, Houston 125, OT

Memphis 131, Golden State 110

Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 113

New York at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New York at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Utah at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

