Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

MLS Glance

11 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Inter Miami CF 2 0 0 6 4 0
New England 2 0 0 6 4 0
Nashville 1 0 1 4 2 0
Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 2
Cincinnati 1 0 1 4 2 1
Orlando City 1 0 1 4 1 0
Philadelphia 1 1 0 3 4 3
Columbus 1 1 0 3 3 4
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 4
Chicago 0 0 1 1 1 1
Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 3 4
New York 0 1 1 1 0 1
New York City FC 0 1 1 1 1 3
Charlotte FC 0 2 0 0 1 4
CF Montréal 0 2 0 0 0 3

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 2 0 0 6 6 0
Saint Louis City SC 2 0 0 6 6 3
FC Dallas 1 1 0 3 3 2
Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 3 2
Minnesota United 1 0 0 3 1 0
Austin FC 1 1 0 3 3 3
Portland 1 1 0 3 3 3
San Jose 1 1 0 3 3 3
Real Salt Lake 1 1 0 3 2 3
Sporting Kansas City 0 1 1 1 0 1
Colorado 0 1 1 1 0 4
Vancouver 0 2 0 0 2 4
LA Galaxy 0 1 0 0 1 3
Houston 0 2 0 0 1 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 4

Los Angeles FC 3, Portland 2

Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie

Columbus 2, D.C. United 0

Miami 2, Philadelphia 0

New England 3, Houston 0

Nashville 0, New York 0, tie

Cincinnati 0, Orlando City 0, tie

Austin FC 1, CF Montréal 0

New York City FC 1, Chicago 1, tie

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 1

Saint Louis City SC 3, Charlotte FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 0, Colorado 0, tie

San Jose 2, Vancouver 1

Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday, March 11

Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 12:25 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

La fábrica de apodos del Bambino Pons: cómo nacieron los más originales

La fábrica de apodos del Bambino Pons: cómo nacieron los más originales

Hace 1 hora

Las sanciones que podrían caberle al Barcelona en el caso Negreira: desde una multa hasta la disolución

Locura en Racing: el vicepresidente denunció un intento de secuestro y sospechan de gente relacionada al club

Tras el empate de Independiente ante Barracas Central, Argentinos no pudo con Arsenal en La Paternal

Las definiciones de Deschamps sobre el Mundial que perdió ante Argentina: por qué Francia fue superado y qué ocurrió con Benzema

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El tesoro más preciado: historia y particularidades de las estatuillas de los Oscar

El tesoro más preciado: historia y particularidades de las estatuillas de los Oscar

Hace 4 horas

Rey Grupero le lanzó un pastelazo a Gustavo Adolfo Infante en vivo

Shakira y Bizarrap siguen haciendo historia: superaron 4 Récords Guinness

Frida Sofía llamó “rata” a Luis Enrique Guzmán por el supuesto robo a Silvia Pinal

Ignacio López Tarso sigue delicado pero está luchando, aseguró su hijo

TENDENCIAS

Por qué no se recomienda tener el celular en el baño para escuchar música

Por qué no se recomienda tener el celular en el baño para escuchar música

Hace 3 horas

Cinco recomendaciones para realizar compras seguras online

Cuáles son las siete etapas más difíciles de una relación de pareja y cómo enfrentarlas

Las personas con vidas sociales activas viven más porque envejecen mejor

Cinco consejos para convertir el running en un hábito