Argentine Standings

Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Defensa y Justicia
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|4
|13
|San Lorenzo
|6
|4
|1
|1
|6
|3
|13
|Huracan
|6
|3
|3
|0
|11
|6
|12
|Talleres
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|6
|12
|Lanus
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|6
|12
|River Plate
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|5
|12
|Boca Juniors
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|4
|11
|Newell's
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|6
|10
|Belgrano
|6
|3
|1
|2
|4
|6
|10
|Rosario Central
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|10
|10
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|5
|9
|Argentinos
|6
|3
|0
|3
|6
|4
|9
|Godoy Cruz
|6
|3
|0
|3
|4
|3
|9
|Sarmiento
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|8
|8
|Tigre
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|7
|8
|Racing Club
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|6
|8
|Velez Sarsfield
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|6
|8
|Barracas Central
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|9
|8
|Independiente
|7
|1
|4
|2
|5
|7
|7
|Santa Fe
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|5
|6
|CA Platense
|6
|1
|3
|2
|9
|12
|6
|Gimnasia
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|6
|5
|Estudiantes
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|5
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|6
|1
|2
|3
|2
|6
|5
|Atletico Tucuman
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|8
|5
|Arsenal
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|9
|4
|Colon
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|7
|3
|Banfield
|6
|0
|3
|3
|2
|6
|3
___
Friday, March 3
Santa Fe 2, Estudiantes 0
Sarmiento 4, Rosario Central 1
Saturday, March 4
CA Platense 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 1
Gimnasia 0, Colon 0
Lanus 0, River Plate 2
Atletico Tucuman 1, Banfield 0
Newell's 1, Barracas Central 0
Sunday, March 5
Independiente 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 2
Huracan 1, San Lorenzo 1
Talleres 1, Velez Sarsfield 2
Tigre 0, Argentinos 1
Monday, March 6
Godoy Cruz 2, Racing Club 0
Arsenal 0, Belgrano 1
Boca Juniors 0, Defensa y Justicia 0
Friday, March 10
Barracas Central 1, Independiente 1
Argentinos vs. Arsenal, 7 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
San Lorenzo vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Talleres, 5:15 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Tigre, 7:30 p.m.
Belgrano vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
Racing Club vs. Sarmiento, 4 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe, 4 p.m.
River Plate vs. Godoy Cruz, 6:15 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Huracan, 6:15 p.m.
Banfield vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, March 13
Colon vs. Newell's, 8 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Platense, 8 p.m.
Friday, March 17
Santa Fe vs. Racing Club, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
CA Platense vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.
Independiente vs. Colon, 6 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Belgrano, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
Gimnasia vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m. ppd
Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m. ppd
Boca Juniors vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, March 20
Arsenal vs. Tigre, 5:30 p.m.
Talleres vs. Banfield, 8 p.m.
Huracan vs. Rosario Central, 8 p.m.
Lanus vs. Argentinos, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 8 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8 p.m.