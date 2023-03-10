Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-WHITE HOUSE/BRIEFING

Por REUTERSyMAR 10

10 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

White House briefing with Jean-Pierre, budget director

Start: 10 Mar 2023 19:30 GMT

End: 10 Mar 2023 20:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds the daily briefing. Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, and Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse join the news conference.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

Los tres destinos que Lionel Messi habría descartado para la próxima temporada

Los tres destinos que Lionel Messi habría descartado para la próxima temporada

Hace 7 min

La vez que Ángel Reyna amenazó a Martinoli por el apodo de “pleititos”

PSG comunicó que Neymar fue operado con éxito de su tobillo derecho: cuándo volvería a jugar

Galtier desmenuzó la eliminación del PSG en la Champions: cómo quedó el vestuario y el futuro de Mbappé

En River Plate reconocieron un proyecto para techar el Monumental

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Así fueron los mejores memes que dejó el anuncio de Galilea Montijo en “Hoy” sobre su separación

Así fueron los mejores memes que dejó el anuncio de Galilea Montijo en “Hoy” sobre su separación

Hace 3 min

“Ted Lasso” es una de las mejores series de los últimos años: qué dice la crítica de la temporada final

Jenna Ortega tendría un papel en “Beetlejuice 2″

Conavim lanzó advertencia a Maxine Woodside por revictimizar a Sasha Sokol y justificar a Luis de Llano

“Ya no creen en el amor”: así reaccionaron los famosos ante el fin del matrimonio de Galilea Montijo

TENDENCIAS

Alerta en Pinterest por contenido usado para la pedofilia

Alerta en Pinterest por contenido usado para la pedofilia

Hace 2 min

League of Legends: Messi y Maradona fueron inspiración para este nuevo personaje

Las 8 reglas no escritas para conversar en los aviones

Cómo tener alertas de sismos en el celular segundos antes de que ocurran

Ratones con dos padres: científicos los crearon a partir de dos células masculinas sin óvulos femeninos