ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

10 Mar, 2023
Trump will give a speech about education in Iowa
Start: 13 Mar 2023 23:00 GMT
End: 14 Mar 2023 00:00 GMT
DAVENPORT, IOWA - Former President Donald Trump will give a speech about education in Iowa, which holds the first U.S. nominating contest of the 2024 election season, after a slow start to his campaign to be re-elected to the White House.
