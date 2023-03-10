ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Trump will give a speech about education in Iowa

Start: 13 Mar 2023 23:00 GMT

End: 14 Mar 2023 00:00 GMT

DAVENPORT, IOWA - Former President Donald Trump will give a speech about education in Iowa, which holds the first U.S. nominating contest of the 2024 election season, after a slow start to his campaign to be re-elected to the White House.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com