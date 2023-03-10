Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-SHOOTING/POLICE --TIME APPROX--

Por REUTERSyMAR 10

10 Mar, 2023
Hamburg police news conference after Jehovah's Witness hall shooting

Start: 10 Mar 2023 10:55 GMT

End: 10 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

HAMBURG – Hamburg’s police holds a news conference after shooting at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness.

(Live production: Stephane Nitschke, Petra Wischgoll)

==

SCHEDULE:

FROM 1100GMT - Police newser expected

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

