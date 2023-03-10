Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-SHOOTING/MORNING

Por REUTERSyMAR 10

10 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Scene of shooting at Jehovah's Witness church in Hamburg

Start: 10 Mar 2023 06:00 GMT

End: 10 Mar 2023 12:00 GMT

HAMBURG - Several people have been killed or seriously injured in a shooting at a Jehovah's Witness church in the northern German city of Hamburg, with the motive for the attack unclear, police said on Thursday.

(Live Production: Leon Malherbe)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

La historia desconocida de la vuelta de Pablo Guiñazú al fútbol con 44 años: “De un chiste llegó el refuerzo”

La historia desconocida de la vuelta de Pablo Guiñazú al fútbol con 44 años: “De un chiste llegó el refuerzo”

Hace 12 min

La última gran entrevista al Hacha Ludueña: “Despilfarré el dinero en las mujeres y el alcohol, quedé en bancarrota y me salvó mi familia”

Dibu Martínez abrió las puertas de su museo en Inglaterra: el primer tesoro y el regalo especial de Messi para sus hijos

La sentencia de uno de los entrenadores que mejor conoce a Lionel Messi: “No lo veo feliz en el PSG”

Lágrimas, guiño a Bianchi y un pedido a Pratto: las perlitas de la presentación de Gareca como DT en Vélez

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Guerra de sonideros: La Changa y Sincelejo se unirán para tocar en Kiosko Morisco

Guerra de sonideros: La Changa y Sincelejo se unirán para tocar en Kiosko Morisco

Hace 1 hora

Esto dijo Elizabeth Álvarez tras el escándalo de Jorge Salinas con nutrióloga

Luis Miguel negó que exista una orden de aprehensión en su contra

Montserrat Oliver recordó cuando intentaron drogarla para abusar de ella

Reapareció en TikTok la joven del video viral “Hazlo reír a carcajadas”

TENDENCIAS

Depresión y ansiedad: por qué el ejercicio físico puede ser tan efectivo como la psicoterapia o los medicamentos

Depresión y ansiedad: por qué el ejercicio físico puede ser tan efectivo como la psicoterapia o los medicamentos

Hace 10 min

¿El azúcar de las frutas es malo o bueno para la salud?

Cómo crear un estudio fotográfico con inteligencia artificial

La mano robótica de madera que levanta objetos y soporta altas temperaturas

Apple lanza su propia aplicación de música clásica