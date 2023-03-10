Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY --FLASH--6172-GERMANY-SHOOTING/SCENE

Por REUTERSyMAR 10

10 Mar, 2023
Scene of shooting rampage in Hamburg

Start: 10 Mar 2023 00:12 GMT

End: 10 Mar 2023 00:14 GMT

HAMBURG, GERMANY - Several people have been killed or seriously injured in a shooting at a Jehovah's Witness church in the northern German city of Hamburg, with the motive for the attack unclear, police said on Thursday.

