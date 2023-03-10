ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/ -- NO USE UK

Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/

MAR 10

10 Mar, 2023
The royal family attend the Commonwealth Service

Start: 13 Mar 2023 14:15 GMT

End: 13 Mar 2023 15:15 GMT

LONDON - King Charles, the Queen Consort Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No UK use. Available until 15:45GMT (or when the feed ends if different to 15.45) on Tuesday 14th March. Mandatory on screen credit of 10 seconds to 'BBC Studios Events' required.

DIGITAL: Live streams must be removed from all platforms by 15:45GMT (or when the feed ends if different to 15.45) on Tuesday 14th March. A mandatory on screen credit of 10 seconds to 'BBC Studios Events' is required.

Source: BBC STUDIO EVENTS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

