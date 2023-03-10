ADVISORY 6491-USA-EU/VON DER LEYEN

10 Mar, 2023
EU's von der Leyen says she and Biden agreed to dialog on clean tech
Start: 10 Mar 2023 21:25 GMT
End: 10 Mar 2023 21:39 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she agreed with President Joe Biden during a meeting at the White House on Friday (March 10) to have a dialog concerning incentives to the clean technology industry.
