Agencias

SPHL Glance

9 Mar, 2023
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 46 32 11 2 1 67 178 115
Birmingham 46 29 14 1 2 61 178 141
Huntsville 44 28 14 1 1 58 158 126
Knoxville 46 27 16 1 2 57 174 149
Roanoke 44 25 16 3 0 54 140 121
Evansville 43 25 16 2 0 52 144 134
Pensacola 45 22 19 2 2 48 154 154
Fayetteville 45 18 19 8 0 44 124 142
Quad City 46 20 24 1 1 42 116 141
Macon 43 9 32 2 0 20 113 189
Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

SportsAP

