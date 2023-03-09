Phillies 7, Orioles 6

Baltimore Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 10 5 Totals 32 7 8 7 Hndrson ss 4 0 0 0 B.Stott 2b 3 1 2 1 Hlliday ss 1 0 0 0 W.Wlson 2b 0 0 0 0 Rtschmn c 3 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 1 Handley c 1 1 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 Stowers lf 2 1 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 2 1 0 0 Nustrom lf 2 1 1 2 Clemens 3b 1 0 0 0 O'Hearn 1b 3 1 2 0 Da.Hall dh 4 0 0 0 C.Terry 1b 2 0 0 0 Ed.Sosa ss 2 2 2 3 Wstburg 2b 2 1 2 1 Hrrison ss 1 0 0 0 C.Norby 2b 1 0 0 0 B.Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 Cordero rf 3 0 1 1 Guthrie cf 1 0 0 0 Kjrstad rf 1 0 1 0 Ja.Cave lf 2 2 2 0 McKenna cf 3 0 0 0 J.Hicks 1b 1 0 0 0 Cameron cf 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia c 3 1 2 2 Le.Diaz dh 2 1 0 0 J.Haley lf 1 0 0 0 Co.Mayo dh 0 0 0 0 J.Lster 3b 3 0 2 1 C.Preto 3b 1 0 0 0

Baltimore 022 000 200 - 6 Philadelphia 100 402 00(x) - 7

E_Marsh (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Westburg (3). 3B_Cordero (1), Kjerstad (1), Cave (2). HR_Neustrom (1), Stott (1), Sosa 2 (4), Garcia (1). SB_Stott (2), Bohm (1). SF_Westburg.

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Wells 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 5 McSweeney 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Politi L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 4 4 1 2 Conroy 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Zimmermann 3 2 2 2 2 3 Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 0 2

Philadelphia Nola 3 5 4 3 2 1 Kimbrel W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 Dominguez H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 Bellatti H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Nelson H, 1 1 2 2 2 1 2 Jewell H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 Moore S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Wells (Sosa).

Umpires_Home, Sam Burch; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ryan Wills; .

T_. A_7414