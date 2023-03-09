Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Phillies 7, Orioles 6

9 Mar, 2023
Baltimore Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 10 5 Totals 32 7 8 7
Hndrson ss 4 0 0 0 B.Stott 2b 3 1 2 1
Hlliday ss 1 0 0 0 W.Wlson 2b 0 0 0 0
Rtschmn c 3 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 1
Handley c 1 1 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0
Stowers lf 2 1 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 2 1 0 0
Nustrom lf 2 1 1 2 Clemens 3b 1 0 0 0
O'Hearn 1b 3 1 2 0 Da.Hall dh 4 0 0 0
C.Terry 1b 2 0 0 0 Ed.Sosa ss 2 2 2 3
Wstburg 2b 2 1 2 1 Hrrison ss 1 0 0 0
C.Norby 2b 1 0 0 0 B.Marsh cf 3 0 0 0
Cordero rf 3 0 1 1 Guthrie cf 1 0 0 0
Kjrstad rf 1 0 1 0 Ja.Cave lf 2 2 2 0
McKenna cf 3 0 0 0 J.Hicks 1b 1 0 0 0
Cameron cf 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia c 3 1 2 2
Le.Diaz dh 2 1 0 0 J.Haley lf 1 0 0 0
Co.Mayo dh 0 0 0 0
J.Lster 3b 3 0 2 1
C.Preto 3b 1 0 0 0
Baltimore 022 000 200 - 6
Philadelphia 100 402 00(x) - 7

E_Marsh (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Westburg (3). 3B_Cordero (1), Kjerstad (1), Cave (2). HR_Neustrom (1), Stott (1), Sosa 2 (4), Garcia (1). SB_Stott (2), Bohm (1). SF_Westburg.

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Wells 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 5
McSweeney 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Politi L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 4 4 1 2
Conroy 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Zimmermann 3 2 2 2 2 3
Krehbiel 1 0 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Nola 3 5 4 3 2 1
Kimbrel W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Dominguez H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 2
Bellatti H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Nelson H, 1 1 2 2 2 1 2
Jewell H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0
Moore S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Wells (Sosa).

Umpires_Home, Sam Burch; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ryan Wills; .

T_. A_7414

