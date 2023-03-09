Phillies 7, Orioles 6

9 Mar, 2023
|Baltimore
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|5
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|Hndrson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Stott 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Hlliday ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wlson 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rtschmn c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Handley c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stowers lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Al.Bohm 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Nustrom lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Clemens 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Da.Hall dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Terry 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Sosa ss
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Wstburg 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Hrrison ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Norby 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Guthrie cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kjrstad rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Cave lf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hicks 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Le.Diaz dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Haley lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Co.Mayo dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lster 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|C.Preto 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|022
|000
|200
|-
|6
|Philadelphia
|100
|402
|00(x)
|-
|7
E_Marsh (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Westburg (3). 3B_Cordero (1), Kjerstad (1), Cave (2). HR_Neustrom (1), Stott (1), Sosa 2 (4), Garcia (1). SB_Stott (2), Bohm (1). SF_Westburg.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Wells
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|McSweeney
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Politi L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Conroy
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zimmermann
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Krehbiel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|Nola
|3
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Kimbrel W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dominguez H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bellatti H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson H, 1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Jewell H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Moore S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Wells (Sosa).
Umpires_Home, Sam Burch; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ryan Wills; .
T_. A_7414