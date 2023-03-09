Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

9 Mar, 2023
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
a-Boston 62 49 8 5 103 237 132 26-2-3 23-6-2 11-4-3
m-Carolina 62 42 12 8 92 216 158 22-7-2 20-5-6 15-4-1
m-New Jersey 63 41 16 6 88 226 174 18-12-2 23-4-4 12-5-2
a-Toronto 64 39 17 8 86 216 171 23-6-4 16-11-4 9-5-2
a-Tampa Bay 64 38 21 5 81 225 198 23-5-4 15-16-1 10-8-1
m-N.Y. Rangers 63 35 19 9 79 209 179 17-11-4 18-8-5 8-7-1
N.Y. Islanders 66 33 25 8 74 191 179 20-11-3 13-14-5 12-5-1
Pittsburgh 63 32 22 9 73 206 203 17-9-4 15-13-5 6-7-4
Florida 65 32 27 6 70 221 218 18-10-3 14-17-3 11-4-2
Ottawa 63 32 27 4 68 199 198 19-12-2 13-15-2 12-6-0
Buffalo 63 32 27 4 68 233 224 13-17-2 19-10-2 9-10-1
Washington 65 31 28 6 68 201 196 15-13-3 16-15-3 10-6-1
Detroit 64 29 26 9 67 192 211 16-12-4 13-14-5 6-11-2
Philadelphia 64 24 29 11 59 168 211 12-15-4 12-14-7 6-9-5
Montreal 64 26 33 5 57 176 229 14-15-2 12-18-3 4-12-1
Columbus 64 20 37 7 47 167 239 13-19-2 7-18-5 4-12-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
p-Vegas 64 38 20 6 82 204 179 21-13-1 17-7-5 8-7-2
p-Los Angeles 65 37 20 8 82 222 217 20-9-2 17-11-6 10-4-2
c-Dallas 64 34 17 13 81 215 171 17-9-8 17-8-5 13-3-4
c-Minnesota 65 37 21 7 81 186 171 21-10-3 16-11-4 11-7-0
p-Seattle 64 37 21 6 80 225 202 16-12-3 21-9-3 10-7-2
Edmonton 65 35 22 8 78 251 219 16-12-5 19-10-3 10-6-0
c-Colorado 62 35 21 6 76 201 174 17-10-5 18-11-1 12-5-1
Winnipeg 65 36 26 3 75 202 183 21-11-2 15-15-1 14-6-0
Calgary 65 29 23 13 71 203 201 15-13-3 14-10-10 9-3-3
Nashville 61 31 23 7 69 178 180 16-11-3 15-12-4 7-8-3
St. Louis 63 27 31 5 59 193 233 13-14-4 14-17-1 7-11-1
Vancouver 64 27 32 5 59 217 251 14-17-1 13-15-4 11-5-0
Arizona 64 22 32 10 54 177 229 15-11-3 7-21-7 6-8-4
Anaheim 65 21 35 9 51 165 265 11-16-2 10-19-7 6-9-2
San Jose 65 19 34 12 50 189 248 6-18-8 13-16-4 3-9-6
Chicago 64 22 37 5 49 161 229 13-18-3 9-19-2 5-13-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 4, New Jersey 3

Florida 2, Vegas 1

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 2

Carolina 4, Montreal 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2

Calgary 1, Minnesota 0, SO

Colorado 6, San Jose 0

Arizona 6, St. Louis 2

Seattle 5, Anaheim 2

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 2

Detroit 4, Chicago 3

Vancouver 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

