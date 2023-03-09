NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Boston
|62
|49
|8
|5
|103
|237
|132
|m-Carolina
|62
|42
|12
|8
|92
|216
|158
|m-New Jersey
|63
|41
|16
|6
|88
|226
|174
|a-Toronto
|64
|39
|17
|8
|86
|216
|171
|a-Tampa Bay
|64
|38
|21
|5
|81
|225
|198
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|63
|35
|19
|9
|79
|209
|179
|N.Y. Islanders
|66
|33
|25
|8
|74
|191
|179
|Pittsburgh
|63
|32
|22
|9
|73
|206
|203
|Florida
|65
|32
|27
|6
|70
|221
|218
|Ottawa
|63
|32
|27
|4
|68
|199
|198
|Buffalo
|63
|32
|27
|4
|68
|233
|224
|Washington
|65
|31
|28
|6
|68
|201
|196
|Detroit
|64
|29
|26
|9
|67
|192
|211
|Philadelphia
|64
|24
|29
|11
|59
|168
|211
|Montreal
|64
|26
|33
|5
|57
|176
|229
|Columbus
|64
|20
|37
|7
|47
|167
|239
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|p-Vegas
|64
|38
|20
|6
|82
|204
|179
|p-Los Angeles
|65
|37
|20
|8
|82
|222
|217
|c-Dallas
|64
|34
|17
|13
|81
|215
|171
|c-Minnesota
|65
|37
|21
|7
|81
|186
|171
|p-Seattle
|64
|37
|21
|6
|80
|225
|202
|Edmonton
|65
|35
|22
|8
|78
|251
|219
|c-Colorado
|62
|35
|21
|6
|76
|201
|174
|Winnipeg
|65
|36
|26
|3
|75
|202
|183
|Calgary
|65
|29
|23
|13
|71
|203
|201
|Nashville
|61
|31
|23
|7
|69
|178
|180
|St. Louis
|63
|27
|31
|5
|59
|193
|233
|Vancouver
|64
|27
|32
|5
|59
|217
|251
|Arizona
|64
|22
|32
|10
|54
|177
|229
|Anaheim
|65
|21
|35
|9
|51
|165
|265
|San Jose
|65
|19
|34
|12
|50
|189
|248
|Chicago
|64
|22
|37
|5
|49
|161
|229
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 4, New Jersey 3
Florida 2, Vegas 1
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 2
Carolina 4, Montreal 3, SO
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2
Calgary 1, Minnesota 0, SO
Colorado 6, San Jose 0
Arizona 6, St. Louis 2
Seattle 5, Anaheim 2
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 2
Detroit 4, Chicago 3
Vancouver 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.