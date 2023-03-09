Netherlands 3, Panama 1

|Panama
|Netherlands
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|29
|3
|8
|2
|Cordoba lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Prfar lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|J.Arauz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brndina cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bthncrt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Ramos cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grgrius 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tejada ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Schop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Blntien dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Cbllr dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Cbllr 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plcos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sntmria 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Schop ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tromp c
|3
|0
|1
|0
E_J.Cbllr. DP_Panama 1, Netherlands 1. LOB_Panama 9, Netherlands 7. 2B_Tejada (2), Cstillo (1), Bgaerts (1). HR_J.Prfar (1), Bgaerts (1). RBI_E.Cbllr (3), J.Prfar (1), Bgaerts (1). SB_Cordoba (2). S_Grgrius (1).
|Panama
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Netherlands
|001
|010
|01x
|—
|3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Bldnado.