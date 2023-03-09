Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Netherlands 3, Panama 1

9 Mar, 2023
Panama Netherlands
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 29 3 8 2
Cordoba lf-1b 4 0 0 0 J.Prfar lf 3 1 2 1
J.Arauz 2b 3 0 1 0 Brndina cf 4 0 0 0
Bthncrt c 4 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 4 2 3 1
Ramos cf 4 1 1 0 Grgrius 1b 1 0 0 0
Tejada ss 4 0 1 0 J.Schop 2b 4 0 0 0
Cstillo rf 3 0 2 0 Blntien dh 3 0 1 0
E.Cbllr dh 4 0 1 1
J.Cbllr 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Plcos rf 3 0 0 0
Sntmria 1b 3 0 0 0 S.Schop ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Simmons 3b 3 0 1 0
Tromp c 3 0 1 0

E_J.Cbllr. DP_Panama 1, Netherlands 1. LOB_Panama 9, Netherlands 7. 2B_Tejada (2), Cstillo (1), Bgaerts (1). HR_J.Prfar (1), Bgaerts (1). RBI_E.Cbllr (3), J.Prfar (1), Bgaerts (1). SB_Cordoba (2). S_Grgrius (1).

Panama 000 001 000 1
Netherlands 001 010 01x 3
IP H R ER BB SO
Panama
Barria L 2 2/3 4 1 1 2 1
Gerrero 3 1/3 1 1 1 1 5
S.Gnzlz 1 1 0 0 1 0
Bldnado 1 2 1 1 0 0
Netherlands
Martis W 3 1/3 3 0 0 2 4
Blsnbrk H 2 2/3 3 1 1 1 1
K.Kelly H 1 1 0 0 0 1
Vn Gurp H 1 0 0 0 0 0
Flranus S 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Bldnado.

