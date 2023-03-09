Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

MLS Glance

9 Mar, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Inter Miami CF 2 0 0 6 4 0
New England 2 0 0 6 4 0
Nashville 1 0 1 4 2 0
Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 2
Cincinnati 1 0 1 4 2 1
Orlando City 1 0 1 4 1 0
Philadelphia 1 1 0 3 4 3
Columbus 1 1 0 3 3 4
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 4
Chicago 0 0 1 1 1 1
Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 3 4
New York 0 1 1 1 0 1
New York City FC 0 1 1 1 1 3
Charlotte FC 0 2 0 0 1 4
CF Montréal 0 2 0 0 0 3

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 2 0 0 6 6 0
Saint Louis City SC 2 0 0 6 6 3
FC Dallas 1 1 0 3 3 2
Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 3 2
Minnesota United 1 0 0 3 1 0
Austin FC 1 1 0 3 3 3
Portland 1 1 0 3 3 3
San Jose 1 1 0 3 3 3
Real Salt Lake 1 1 0 3 2 3
Sporting Kansas City 0 1 1 1 0 1
Colorado 0 1 1 1 0 4
Vancouver 0 2 0 0 2 4
LA Galaxy 0 1 0 0 1 3
Houston 0 2 0 0 1 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 4

Los Angeles FC 3, Portland 2

Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie

Columbus 2, D.C. United 0

Miami 2, Philadelphia 0

New England 3, Houston 0

Nashville 0, New York 0, tie

Cincinnati 0, Orlando City 0, tie

Austin FC 1, CF Montréal 0

New York City FC 1, Chicago 1, tie

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 1

Saint Louis City SC 3, Charlotte FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 0, Colorado 0, tie

San Jose 2, Vancouver 1

Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday, March 11

Atlanta at Charlotte FC, 12 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Guardado y Santi Giménez, los mexicanos que aún tienen vida en la Europa League

Guardado y Santi Giménez, los mexicanos que aún tienen vida en la Europa League

Hace 14 min

Conmoción por la muerte del hijo del presidente de la FIA en un accidente de tránsito

Sorpresa en la selección argentina: Lionel Scaloni convocó a Giovanni Simeone para los amistosos ante Panamá y Curazao

Protesta contra la reforma jubilatoria en Francia: los sindicatos le cortaron la luz al Stade de France y a la Villa Olímpica de París 2024

Dura crítica de Gary Lineker a la política de Reino Unido con los refugiados: “No es diferente a la Alemania de los años 30″

ENTRETENIMIENTO

[EXCLUSIVO] “Yellowjackets”: mira el inquietante tráiler de la segunda temporada

[EXCLUSIVO] “Yellowjackets”: mira el inquietante tráiler de la segunda temporada

Hace 13 min

Sabo Romo de Caifanes aseguró que Bad Bunny es el Pink Floyd de las nuevas generaciones

Tundieron a Fito Páez por posar junto a Ángela Aguilar: “Una foto 125% argentina”

¿Kendall Jenner y Bad Bunny tienen una relación?: estas son las controversiales fotos de la supuesta pareja

¡Se reveló la incógnita!: así es la precaria forma en que se graba el aire de “La Rosa de Guadalupe”

TENDENCIAS

Alacranes: qué tan peligrosos son y cómo evitar los tres errores más frecuentes tras una picadura

Alacranes: qué tan peligrosos son y cómo evitar los tres errores más frecuentes tras una picadura

Hace 1 hora

Subieron las consultas médicas por los efectos de la ola de calor en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires

Día Internacional de la Tortilla de Papa: por qué se celebra el 9 de marzo y 5 consejos para prepararla rápido y fácil

9 claves sobre la gripe aviar: cuál es el riesgo para los humanos y por qué se deben sacrificar otros animales

El diseño de las tejedoras catamarqueñas llega al Paris Fashion Week de la mano de dos marcas argentinas sostenibles