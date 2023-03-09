Italy 6, Cuba 3

|Italy
|
|
|
|
|
|Cuba
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|
|Frelick lf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|Guibert rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Valente dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Psqntno 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Robert cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|D.Fltch rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Dspigne dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Sllivan c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Cspedes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fltch ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Gracial ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeLuzio cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arrbrrn ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mstrbni 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Qintana c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Drake 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mujica 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mateo pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
E_DeLuzio. DP_Italy 1. LOB_Italy 9, Cuba 9. 2B_Mstrbni 2 (2), D.Fltch (1), D.Fltch (1), Dspigne (1). RBI_Valente (1), Lopez 2 (2), Mstrbni (1), D.Fltch (1), Sllivan (1), Arrbrrn (1), Qintana (1), Robert (1). SB_Frelick (1). SF_Sllivan (1). S_Drake (1), Guibert (1).
|Italy
|000
|001
|100
|4
|—
|6
|Cuba
|000
|000
|110
|1
|—
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
HBP_by LaSorsa (Da.Grca). WP_On.Grca, Moinelo.