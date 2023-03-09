Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Italy 6, Cuba 3

9 Mar, 2023
Italy Cuba
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 6 11 6 Totals 35 3 8 3
Frelick lf 5 2 1 0 Guibert rf 3 1 0 0
Valente dh 5 1 1 1 Moncada 3b 5 0 0 0
Psqntno 1b 4 0 2 0 Robert cf 5 0 1 1
D.Fltch rf 4 1 2 1 Dspigne dh 5 1 2 0
Sllivan c 4 0 0 1 Cspedes lf 4 0 0 0
D.Fltch ss 4 1 1 0
Lopez 3b 5 1 2 2 Gracial ph 1 0 0 0
DeLuzio cf 5 0 0 0 Arrbrrn ss 3 1 2 1
Mstrbni 2b 4 0 2 1 Qintana c 3 0 1 1
Drake 1b 3 0 1 0
Mujica 2b 2 0 1 0
Mateo pr-2b 1 0 0 0

E_DeLuzio. DP_Italy 1. LOB_Italy 9, Cuba 9. 2B_Mstrbni 2 (2), D.Fltch (1), D.Fltch (1), Dspigne (1). RBI_Valente (1), Lopez 2 (2), Mstrbni (1), D.Fltch (1), Sllivan (1), Arrbrrn (1), Qintana (1), Robert (1). SB_Frelick (1). SF_Sllivan (1). S_Drake (1), Guibert (1).

Italy 000 001 100 4 6
Cuba 000 000 110 1 3
IP H R ER BB SO
Italy
Harvey 3 2 0 0 1 0
Pllante 2 1 0 0 2 1
Nittoli H 1 1/3 2 1 1 0 3
LaSorsa H 0 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Festa BS, W 2 2 1 1 0 2
Stumpo 1 1 1 0 0 0
Cuba
Elias 5 2 0 0 1 3
J.Rdrgz 0 1/3 3 1 1 0 0
Cruz 0 2/3 1 1 1 0 0
Moinelo 1 1/3 2 0 0 1 1
R.Mrtnz L 2 1 2 1 0 1
On.Grca 0 2/3 2 2 2 1 0

HBP_by LaSorsa (Da.Grca). WP_On.Grca, Moinelo.

